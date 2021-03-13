UAV Payload and Subsystems Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – AeroVironment Inc., BAE Systems PLC, Elbit Systems Ltd, FLIR Systems Inc.

The UAV Payload and Subsystems Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The UAV payload and subsystems market is poised to register a CAGR of more than 12% during 2020-2025.”

Top Leading Companies of UAV Payload and Subsystems Market are AeroVironment Inc., BAE Systems PLC, Elbit Systems Ltd, FLIR Systems Inc., IAI Group, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd, Textron Inc., The Boeing Company, YUNEEC and others.

Key Market Trends:

Sensor Miniaturization is Driving New Market Opportunities

UAVs have emerged as indispensable aerial tools in modern combat scenarios due to their ability to provide high-resolution reconnaissance, long-distance precision strikes, and aerial combat engagement. Furthermore, the rapid technological growth has enabled technology developers to design miniaturized EO/IR payloads offering sufficient heat dissipation and conforming to industry standards, without compromising on performance. Owing to the tactical advantages, both defense and commercial operators in several countries have been investing in developing and procuring small drones with enhanced imaging capabilities. Miniaturization COTS technologies are providing low-ISR products for even the smallest UAVs in the market. On this note, in January 2017, the French DGA awarded a contract worth about USD 109 million to Thales Group for procurement of 105 Spy’ Rangers drones. In the same month, the DGA awarded a USD 6.32 million contract to AeroVironment for procuring mini drones. Also, in June 2019, the DGA received the first five of the 27 NX70 micro-UAV systems from Novadem. The NX70 weighs only 2.2lbs and offers a range of 1.8 miles or endurance of 45 minutes. The drone also integrates three cameras, two high-definition HD day cameras, and a thermal camera for uninterrupted all-weather operation.

