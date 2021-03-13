Tyre Pressure Monitoring Systems Market to Expand at a Healthy Growth Rate in the Coming Years

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Tyre Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2024, (The global tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) market is driven by the technological advancements and increased safety awareness among consumers. The increase in vehicle sales as a result of growth in per capita income of consumers is another factor, which is driving the growth of the global tyre pressure monitoring system industry. The reduced fuel consumption, real time pressure & temperature monitoring, and increased lifespan of tyre are some of the advantages of tyre pressure monitoring system.).”

The increasing demand for luxury vehicles in the regions, such as Europe and Asia- Pacific, mainly in developing economies such as India and China, is driving the growth of the global tyre pressure monitoring system market. ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corp., AVE Technologies, Schrader International Inc., General Electric Company, BARTEC US Corp. are some of the major competitors in the global tyre pressure monitoring systems market.

Request to Get the Sample [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/tyre-pressure-monitoring-systems-market/report-sample

Global Tyre Pressure Monitoring System Market Segmentation:

By Vehicle Type

Light commercial vehicle (LCV)

Heavy commercial vehicle (HCV)

Passenger Vehicle

By Technology

Direct TPMS

Indirect TPMS

By Channel Type

OEMs

Aftermarket

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) market.

This study covers