Tyre Pressure Monitoring Systems Market to Expand at a Healthy Growth Rate in the Coming Years
P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Tyre Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2024, (The global tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) market is driven by the technological advancements and increased safety awareness among consumers. The increase in vehicle sales as a result of growth in per capita income of consumers is another factor, which is driving the growth of the global tyre pressure monitoring system industry. The reduced fuel consumption, real time pressure & temperature monitoring, and increased lifespan of tyre are some of the advantages of tyre pressure monitoring system.).”
The increasing demand for luxury vehicles in the regions, such as Europe and Asia- Pacific, mainly in developing economies such as India and China, is driving the growth of the global tyre pressure monitoring system market. ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corp., AVE Technologies, Schrader International Inc., General Electric Company, BARTEC US Corp. are some of the major competitors in the global tyre pressure monitoring systems market.
Request to Get the Sample [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/tyre-pressure-monitoring-systems-market/report-sample
Global Tyre Pressure Monitoring System Market Segmentation:
By Vehicle Type
- Light commercial vehicle (LCV)
- Heavy commercial vehicle (HCV)
- Passenger Vehicle
By Technology
- Direct TPMS
- Indirect TPMS
By Channel Type
- OEMs
- Aftermarket
This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) market.
This study covers
- Historical and the present size of the tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) market
- Future potential of the market through its forecast for the period 2014-2024
- Major factors driving the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants
- Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential