Thermoplastic Composites Market Forthcoming Developments, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2027 – SABIC, Celenase Corporation, BASF SE, Lanxess AG , Solvay S.A. Thermoplastic Composites Market Forthcoming Developments, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2027 – SABIC, Celenase Corporation, BASF SE, Lanxess AG , Solvay S.A.

Global Thermoplastic Composites Market Research Report 2021-2027:
Global Thermoplastic Composites Market is valued approximately at USD 21.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Thermoplastic Composites are advanced materials made from structural Polymer composites. These advanced materials have an additional benefit of chemical stability owing to their thermoplastic matrix. These materials can be molded as per requirement using thermal energy as when heated, thermoplastics soften and their shape can be changed and when cooled they solidify into the finished shape without any degradation. Hence the advantageous properties of thermoplastics, namely, fast processing, endurance of high temperatures and recyclability has made these materials a preferred choice in numerous end-use industries driving the market growth. As the Transportation sector is a major end-user of the thermoplastic composites. With the swelling demand for production of light weight automobiles and reduction in emission of CO2 OEMs are using thermoplastic Composites for light weight vehicle manufacture driving the market towards growth. For instance: the carbon emission limits for new cars in EU is proposed to drop from 130 grams to 95 grams per kilometer by the end of 2020. To achieve this target manufacturers, replace metal components of the vehicles with thermoplastic composites. Moreover, expanding use of these materials in Aerospace and Defense, consumer goods, electrical and electronics industries project lucrative market growth opportunities. However, relatively higher cost of raw materials impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, Lower cost for consumers and improvement in product performance through innovation is expected to further augment the market growth during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Thermoplastic Composites market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing production of light weight vehicles and implementation of government laws in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising number of manufacturing facilities would create lucrative growth prospects for the Thermoplastic Composites market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
SABIC
Celenase Corporation
BASF SE
Lanxess AG
Solvay S.A.
Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials
SGL Group
DoWDuPont
Toray Industries, Inc.
Polyone Corporation
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Resin Type:
Polypropylene
Polyamide
Polyetheretherketone
Hybrid
By Fiber Type:
Glass
Carbon
Mineral
By Product Type:
Short-fiber Thermoplastic
Long-fiber Thermoplastic
Continuous-fiber Thermoplastic
Glass Mat Thermoplastic
By End-Use Industry:
Transportation
Consumer goods & electronics
Wind Energy
Construction
Aerospace & Defense
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Thermoplastic Composites Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:
Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Thermoplastic Composites Market.
Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Thermoplastic Composites Market.
Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Thermoplastic Composites market share 2020.
Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Thermoplastic Composites Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.
Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.
Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.
Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.
Chapter 12: to show Thermoplastic Composites Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.
Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Thermoplastic Composites market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.
