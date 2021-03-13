Squalene Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2027 – Sophim, Amyris, Arista Industries Inc., SeaDragon Marine Oils Limited, Nucelis LLC

“

Global Squalene Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Global Squalene Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details
Estimation Year 2021
Historical Data 2015 – 2020
Forecast Period 2021 – 2027
Top Companies Sophim, Amyris, Arista Industries Inc., SeaDragon Marine Oils Limited, Nucelis LLC, Ekiz Olive Oil & Soap Inc., Kishimoto Special Liver Oil Co. Ltd., Empresa Figueirense De Pesca, Lda, Arbee BiomarineExtracts Pvt. Ltd., New Zealand GreenHealth Limited
Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Global Squalene Market is valued approximately USD 121 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.2 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Squalene is a type of natural organic compound which is primarily obtained from Shark Liver Oil but other sources such as Plants (vegetable Oils) can also be used to obtain Squalene which include Amaranth Seed, olives, wheat germ and rice barn. The compound has renowned use as a moisturizing agent and has several health benefits on human skin. The growing awareness of health benefits and exponential growth in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries drives the market growth for Squalene. High prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases is anticipated to propel the demand for squalene in pharmaceutical applications as it reduces carcinogen and cholesterol levels. As per the American Heart Association’s Circulation Journal Report Annual Statistics update issued in January 2019, 48% of the adults in the US have some form of Cardiovascular Disease (CVD). Also, Asas per the Chinese Journal of Oncology published in 2019 the country has witnessed a rise of about 3.9% in the rate of Cancer on annual basis maintaining the mortality rate for cancer at an annual growth of 2.5%. the report also mentioned of the 3.93 million new cancer cases in the country 2.15 million were male while 1.78 were female. While, as per Cancer India, 2.25 million people suffered from cancer in 2018 with new cancer patients per year amounting to 1.1 million and 784 thousand deaths due to cancer in the country. Further, swelling R&D activities in the Oncology segment along with increasing expenditure on Oncology medicines fuels the market growth. However, lLimitations on Shark Fishing and Consumer skepticism about animal sourced products impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, new renewable sources for Squalene production presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Squalene market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing demand for squalene from pharmaceuticals and nutraceutical segments in the region. Moreover, growing demand for natural cosmetics with good quality products, has been driving the growth of squalene in Europe. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Squalene market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Sophim

Amyris

Arista Industries Inc.

SeaDragon Marine Oils Limited

Nucelis LLC

Ekiz Olive Oil & Soap Inc.

Kishimoto Special Liver Oil Co. Ltd.

Empresa Figueirense De Pesca, Lda

Arbee BiomarineExtracts Pvt. Ltd.

New Zealand GreenHealth Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Animal Source (Shark Liver Oil)

Vegetable Source (Olive Oil, Palm Oil, Amaranth Oil)

Biosynthetic (GM Yeast]

By End-use Industry:

Cosmetics

Food

Pharmaceuticals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Squalene Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Squalene Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Squalene Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Squalene market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Squalene Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Squalene Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Squalene market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

