Spirometer Market Growth Opportunities, Trends, Key Players and Projections by 2027 – Hill-Rom, Teleflex Incorporated, Vyaire Medical, Fukuda Sangyo, Chest M.I.
“
Global Spirometer Market Research Report 2021-2027:
Global Spirometer Market is valued approximately USD 719.2 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Spirometers are medical equipment that determine the air capacity of the lungs by measuring the volume of air exhaled and inhaled. Spirometer generates a pneumotachograph, which helps to monitor the performance of the lungs and diagnose patients with respiratory-related problems. Spirometers are used by research & development facilities, physicians, as well as patients for personal use for the diagnosis of chronic obstructive diseases, asthma, tuberculosis, silicosis, cystic fibrosis, black lung, and other respiratory diseases. The global Spirometer market is highly in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic which caused increased incidence on respiratory diseases across the world. The rising incidence of respiratory diseases, technological shift towards smartphone-based data collection and growth in the geriatric population are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: as per statista, the American geriatric population (65 years old or more) was 16% in 2018 and is anticipated to rise by 22 % of American geriatric population in 2050. However, time required to perform tests is the major factor restraining the growth of global Spirometer market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Spirometer market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing incidence of chronic respiratory diseases and the rising adoption of technologically advanced devices in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Major market player included in this report are:
Hill-Rom
Teleflex Incorporated
Vyaire Medical
Fukuda Sangyo
Chest M.I.
Medical International Research
Schiller Ag
Mgc Diagnostics
Ndd Medizintechnik Ag
Vitalograph
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
by Product:
Consumables & Accessories
Devices
Software
By Mechanism:
Flow-Sensing Spirometer
Peak Flow Meters
By Application:
COPD
Asthma
Other Applications
By End Use:
Hospitals
Clinical Laboratories
Homecare Settings
Industrial Settings
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Spirometer Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
