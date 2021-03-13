Solar Blanket Market Booms USD 194 Bn by 2028 with Amerimerc, Blue Wave, Doheny, Leslie, Poolcenter, Solarcovers, Elite pool covers, Intheswim, Sears

The Solar Power Market size is projected to reach USD 194.75 billion, exhibiting a CAGR of +6% during the forecast period of 2021-28.

If you enjoy travelling light, solar blankets are a great way to get all the power you need. Solar blankets are made up of solar cells attached to a flexible cloth backing, which provides flexibility and convenience.

Solar panels, and solar blankets, are going to be exposed directly to the weather so they must be able to handle a light drizzle at the very least.

Over time, your solar cover will slowly deteriorate. You will need to replace your solar cover when it begins to flake and when bubbles begin to fall off of it. Most solar covers last for up to three years, though many people replace them more frequently.

Top Key Players:

Amerimerc, Blue Wave, Doheny, Leslie, Poolcenter, Solarcovers, Elite pool covers, Intheswim, Sears., Others.

Market segmentation:

On the basis of type

Round Solar Blankets

Oval Solar Blankets

Rectangle Solar Blankets

On the basis of application

Fitness institutions

Universities

Hotels

Homes

Others

