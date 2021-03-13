Smart TV Market Primary Research, Secondary Research, Product Research, Trends and Forecast 2027 – LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Smart TV Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Smart TV Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Vizio Inc., Xiaomi Corporation, Micromax Informatics, Apple Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., One Plus Technology Co., Ltd. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

Global Smart TV Market is valued at approximately USD 424 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Smart TV (also known as connected TV) is a conventional television set that primarily integrated with internet and interactive web 2.0 features, which allows the consumers to stream music and videos, browse the internet, and view photos. The advent of Smart televisions have changed the overall conventional television industry by providing a comprehensive range of advanced features through using internet-connected services. Smart TVs have Wi-Fi connection capabilities or an ethernet port that allow the consumer to remain connected to the internet. These devices often allow the users to find and play movies, TV shows, videos, photos, and any other content from the Web, cable TV channel, or a local storage device. Therefore, the utility for Smart TV is significantly growing all over the world. Furthermore, the rising penetration of the internet and smartphones around the world, along with the advent of 4k, 8k, and ultra-high-definition (UHD) TVs are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the PubMatic, there were 3.04 billion mobile internet users were registered in 2018 and is expected to rise to almost 3.71 billion by 2022. Similarly, as per the survey, it is estimated that China has 765.37 million internet users in 2016 and is reached nearly 829.0 million in 2019 (as of March). This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for Smart TV, globally. Moreover, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 around the world has adversely affected the consumer electronics industry as the manufacturing operations are temporarily suspended due to the lockdown imposed by the government, which has led to the unavailability of adequate raw material and causes a slowdown in the production. Also, the government has restricted the movement of goods, services, and people to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, which caused a shortage in demand for Smart TVs, and thus, inhibiting the growth of the market at least in recent years. However, the rise in Over the Top (OTT) service is one of the major factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Smart TV market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the surging demand for 4K and 8K TVs, along with the presence of a significant number of manufacturers in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, due to rising internet penetration and increasing disposable income of the emerging economies, such as India and China.

Major market player included in this report are:

LG Electronics Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Vizio Inc.

Xiaomi Corporation

Micromax Informatics

Apple Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

One Plus Technology Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Resolution Type:

8K TV

HDTV

Full HDTV

4K UHD TV

By Screen Type:

Curved Screen

Flat Screen

By Panel Type:

Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

Light Emitting Diode (LED)

Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED)

Quantum Dot Light Emitting Diode (QLED)

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Platform:

Android

WebOS

Tizen OS

iOS

Others

By Application:

Commercial

Household

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Smart TV Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

