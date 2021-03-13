Smart Biopsy Devices Market Key Players Profiles, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2027 – Danaher Corporation, InnoMedicus AG, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Canon Medical Systems Corporation

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Smart Biopsy Devices Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Smart Biopsy Devices Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Danaher Corporation, InnoMedicus AG, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Interventional Systems, Dune Medical Devices Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cytogen Corporation Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

Global Smart Biopsy Devices Market is valued at approximately USD 2.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Biopsy is a type of medical test that is typically used for screening and detecting cancer, in patients. Several non-invasive imaging technologies and techniques are used in biopsies, nowadays, so that one physician can easily examine the concerned area of the patient. Non-invasive tools of biopsy have been developed that allow the real-time cancer tissue characterization, so-called smart biopsies, which are already being used in hospitals to accelerate cancer diagnosis. These devices often help diagnostic department or interventional radiologists in segregating the calluses or healthy cells from tumorous cells. For diagnosis of cancer, a wide range of biopsies are used, such as skin, incision and excision, shave, fine needle aspiration, center needle, and vacuum-assisted biopsies. Therefore, these factors are anticipated to accelerate market growth around the world. Moreover, the increasing number of cases of cancer around the world, along with the increasing number of minimally invasive surgical procedures are a few other factors responsible for the market growth over the forecast period. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in 2018 the new cancer cases reported almost 17 million with around 9.5 million cancer deaths around the world and is expected to grow to almost 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths by the year 2040. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for smart biopsy devices around the world. Moreover, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic around the world has led to a rise in demand for smart biopsy devices and other indispensable medical supplies to avoid the transmission of the novel coronavirus infectious diseases , as well as offer ideal care to the patient, which further promote the market growth in the forthcoming years. However, the clinical issues with core needle biopsy and complaints involving cancer screening procedures are the major factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Smart Biopsy Devices market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing awareness about cancer screening programs, the presence of well-established healthcare facilities, and the substantial availability of early diagnostic procedures in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the increasing cases of skin and breast cancer, along with the improving healthcare infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Smart Biopsy Devices market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Danaher Corporation

InnoMedicus AG

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Interventional Systems

Dune Medical Devices Ltd.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cytogen Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Breast Cancer

Skin Cancer

Liver Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Smart Biopsy Devices Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

