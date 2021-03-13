Shoulder-fired Weapons Market 2021 Competitive Insights – Saab AB, Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems

The Shoulder-fired Weapons Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The shoulder-fired weapons market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).”

Top Leading Companies of Shoulder-fired Weapons Market are Saab AB, Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems, Raytheon Technologies Corporatiom, General Dynamics Corporation, MBDA, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, Rheinmetall AG, ROKETSAN, Bharat Dynamics Limited, AirTronic USA LLC and others.

Key Market Trends:

Rise in the Demand for MANPATS and MANPADS

The use of man-portable anti-tank systems (MANPATS) and man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS) gives a huge advantage to troops by engaging targets without worrying about the accuracy of the strike and weight of the weapon. With the increasing use of sophisticated armored machinery in conflicts, many countries are increasing the use of MANPATS and MANPADS. Modern MANPADS are equipped with ultraviolet sensors for radiation detection, infrared sensors for heat detection, and smart control units. Some of the most widely used MANPADS are Stinger (United States), Strela (Russia), Igla (Russia), Qianwei (China and Pakistan). In 2019, Rafael was awarded a contract worth USD 221 million to supply 1,500 Spike anti-tank missiles to Germany. According to Rafael, 33 countries have more than 30,000 Spike missiles in their inventories. Ukraine bought 210 Javelin anti-tank missiles, along with 37 launchers, from the United States in 2018, and they signed a contract in 2019 for the second batch of 150 Javelin missiles.

