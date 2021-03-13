Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market Qualitative, Quantitative Research, Size, Trends, Competition and Projection by 2027 – Flir Systems Inc.,, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, Sensors Unlimited (United Technologies Company), Princeton Instruments, Xenics NV

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Flir Systems Inc.,, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, Sensors Unlimited (United Technologies Company), Princeton Instruments, Xenics NV , Allied Vision Technologies GMBH , Raptor Photonics Limited , Photon ETC. , Hamamatsu Photonics K.K , Intevac Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market is valued approximately USD 161.50 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.60 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) is a small wavelength approach that uses emitted and reflected light which offers enhanced image resolution. This technology is widely used in various industrial applications such as military, industrial and civil application due to its distinctive features such as high resolution, high sensitivity and day-to-night imaging and able to see covert beacons and lasers. In addition, shortwave infrared (SWIR) finds its application in variety of application such as proceed quality control, electric board inspection, anti-counterfeiting, identifying and sorting and more. Technological advancements of various industrial applications drive the growth of shortwave infrared camera market over the forecast period of 2019-2026. Stringent government regulations related to export and import of SWIR cameras is hampering the growth of this market. Further, the key players are focusing on strategies such as product launch, innovation and merger & acquisition to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. For Instance: in June 2019, Hamamatsu Photonics introduced its new InGaAs area image hyperspectral cameras capable pf detecting short-wavelength-infrared light.

The regional analysis of global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region as Shortwave Infra-Red (SWIR) have found application in several operational processes across the U.S. industrial landscape along with the presence of some of the major manufacturers and a lucrative end-user market as well. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Flir Systems Inc.,

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K

Sensors Unlimited (United Technologies Company)

Princeton Instruments

Xenics NV

Allied Vision Technologies GMBH

Raptor Photonics Limited

Photon ETC.

Intevac

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Uncooled

Cooled

By Product Type:

SWIR Area Cameras

SWIR Linear Cameras

By End-users:

Defense and Military

Healthcare & Research

Automotive

Other end-users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

