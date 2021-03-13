PV Inverters Market Evolvement, Strategic Points, Size, Trends and Forecast by 2027 – ABB, SMA Solar Technolgy AG, SunPower Corporation, Delta Electronics, Inc.

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the PV Inverters Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global PV Inverters Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies ABB, SMA Solar Technolgy AG, SunPower Corporation, Delta Electronics, Inc., Siemens AG, Omron Corporation, Eaton Corporation Inc. , Emerson Electric Co, Power Electronics, Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt. Ltd. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

Global PV Inverters Market is valued approximately at USD 7.94 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.12% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The demand for solar photovoltaic (PV) inverters is mainly driven by increased demand for solar energy and renewable energy generation. Globally, solar energy is projected to lead new infrastructure installations in the renewable industry by 2020; facilities with a potential greater than 5 megawatts would have more than 60 per cent of the global demand. This takes into account the development of all PV equipment during installs, including solar inverters, which are used for transforming energy to electricity. Renewables have seen growth at an unprecedented pace over the last decade and are rapidly gaining penetration as the preferred device for energy generation. More businesses are dedicated to make their respective energy transformations from traditional to renewable sources. For instance, In November 2019, Heineken NV opened its largest production facility in Mexico. The facility is installed with solar panels, which provide upwards of 12% energy required to run the facility. Growing market appetite for a cleaner climate, aggressive central policy goals coupled with effective coordination and execution of a range of support policies have contributed to substantial developments in the renewable energy field. Cost performance, long operational period and capacity to function under fluctuating power conditions are several of the crucial criteria that have an effect on product acceptance. In addition, the growing convergence of smart operational devices, along with the adoption of innovative cloud technology, would further drive market dynamics. Moreover, the that environmental issues about greenhouse pollution and the value of solar and other clean energy sources to minimize such pollution are a key factor in catalyzing this market. Other than this, the rising expense of fossil fuels often renders solar energy a more economical form of electricity. Moreover, growing installations of PV inverters among global populations as an alternative to conventional energy generation methods may further boost the market share. for instance, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), As of the end of 2018, the global capacity of installed and grid-connected solar PV power reached 480 GW (Figure 6), representing 20% year-on-year growth compared to 2017 (386 GW) and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 43% since 2000.

The regional analysis of global PV Inverters market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the majority of the market share owing to various government regulations towards adoption of clean energy sources. Moreover, the growth can also be attributed to the commissioning of several grid-scale solar farms across the world, especially in China and India. Policy subsidies and purchasing opportunities have played a primary role in pushing solar power projects in the country. The involvement of key market players in China and Japan, combined with the technological growth of their power electronics industry, also helped the huge demand from Asia Pacific.

Major market player included in this report are:

ABB

SMA Solar Technolgy AG

SunPower Corporation

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Siemens AG

Omron Corporation

Eaton Corporation Inc.

Emerson Electric Co

Power Electronics

Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Central

String

Micro

Other

By End-Use:

Residential

Commercial & Industrial

Utilities

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global PV Inverters Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of PV Inverters Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of PV Inverters Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and PV Inverters market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global PV Inverters Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show PV Inverters Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of PV Inverters market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

