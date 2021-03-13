Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Market Size, Share, Key Players, Trends and Forecast 2027 – AT&T, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Verizon Communications

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Global Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Market is valued at approximately USD 3.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Push-to-talk over cellular is a type of wireless two-way communication technology, which harmonizes a digital mobile radio (DMR) network by retaining a constant, half-duplex dynamic connection between or within groups of users. It majorly encompasses push-to-talk voice service for smartphone communications and often delivers one-to-many and one-to-one voice communication facilities throughout a cellular network. The half-duplex Voice-over-IP (VoIP) technology over mobile networks is replicating the push-to-talk over cellular services for utilizing cellular access supplies at its best. Furthermore, the consistent communications services with high-quality audio support is expected to drive the utility for push-to-talk over cellular in the coming years. Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, the need for push-to-talk over cellular is significantly growing as they are increasingly used by the government and disaster management agencies in hotspot areas or containment zones of COVID-19 for the two-way communication purpose to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 infectious diseases in that area. This is likely to accelerate the demand for push-to-talk over cellular thereby, the market would grow significantly over the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing number of internet users in the developed & developing countries, along with the rise in the deployment of LTE network are few other factors responsible for the market growth over the forecast period. According to the PubMatic, around 3.04 billion mobile internet users were reported worldwide in 2018 and is expected to increase about 3.71 billion by the year 2022. Similarly, as per the survey, it is estimated that China has 765.37 million internet users in 2016 and is reached nearly 829.0 million in 2019 (as of March). Therefore, this factor is expected to accelerate the demand for Push-to-Talk Over Cellular around the world. However, the presence of latency and gaps in communication is one of the major factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Push-to-Talk Over Cellular market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing acceptance of the LTE network, along with the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the modernization of security personnel, growing demand for advanced technology, and rising disposable income would create lucrative growth prospects for the Push-to-Talk Over Cellular market across the Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Equipment

Software

Services

By Application:

Public safety & security

Construction

Energy & utility

Transportation & logistics

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Travel & hospitality

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

