Printed Electronics Market Analysis, Size, Trends and Segmented Data 2021-2027 – Samsung, LG, Palo Alto Research Center (PARC), Agfa-Gevaert, Molex

Market Research Port published a new study on the Printed Electronics Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Printed Electronics Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Samsung, LG, Palo Alto Research Center (PARC), Agfa-Gevaert, Molex, Nissha USA, Dupont, BASF, Novacentrix, E Ink Holdings, Ynvisible Interactive Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

Global Printed Electronics Market is valued approximately USD 6.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Printed electronics is comparatively a cost- effective process when compared to the traditional methods of creating transistors, capacitors and coils. In this method, the conductive polymers and inks are printed onto the fabrics or foils. The printed electronics serves wide range of applications in several industries including consumer goods, electronics, media and healthcare among others. The global Printed Electronics market is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as employees are asked to work from home and manufacturing sectors are temporary shutdown. So various companies hashave restricted their manufacturing and supply operations which haulthalt the demand of printed electronics. The increased use of printed electronics for development of smart and connected devices, rise in global demand for energy-efficient, thin, and flexible consumer electronics, high demand for new generation flexible printed electronics and significant cost advantages offered by printed electronics are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: in February 2019, Agfa-Gevaert entered into a partnership with TFL to develop Alussa. Alussa is an inkjet printing solution to decorate high-quality leathers used by the fashion, upholstery, automotive, aviation and nautical industries. However, kKnowledge gap among different disciplines involved in the development of printed electronics is the major factor restraining the growth of global Printed Electronics market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Printed Electronics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing adoption of printed electronics technology in the consumer products applications.

Major market player included in this report are:

Samsung

LG

Palo Alto Research Center (PARC)

Agfa-Gevaert

Molex

Nissha USA

Dupont

BASF

Novacentrix

E Ink Holdings

Ynvisible Interactive

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Printing Technology:

Screen Printing

Inkjet Printing

Flexographic Printing

Gravure Printing

Others

By Application:

Displays

Photovoltaic (PV) Cells

Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) Tags

Lighting

Sensors

Batteries

Others

By Material:

Substrates

Inks

By End-Use Industry:

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Retail & Packaging

Aerospace & Defense

Construction & Architecture

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Printed Electronics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Printed Electronics Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Printed Electronics Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Printed Electronics market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Printed Electronics Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Printed Electronics Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Printed Electronics market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

