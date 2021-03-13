Portable Air Purifier Market In Depth Research with Statistics, Facts and Figures 2021-2026 – Honeywell International Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Levoit, Coway

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Portable Air Purifier Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Portable Air Purifier Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Honeywell International Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Levoit, Coway, Phillips, Sharp Corporation, Dyson Technology Limited, Austin Air Systems Limited, Blueair Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

Global Portable Air Purifier Market is valued at approximately USD 8273 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027. An air purifier is a device that helps in enhancing the indoor air quality by removing pollutants from the air. Portable air purifiers are typically used inside the commercial and retail establishments to purify the air quality. Air purifiers vary in their setup, operating technology, and the volume of air they purify, which can influence air cleaner effectiveness. Since, air pollution leads to rising at an alarming rate, which, in turn, gives rise to several diseases such as asthma. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, air pollution contributed around 7 million untimely deaths a year, while 92% of the global population is expected to inhale toxic air. Therefore, the utility for portable air purifier is likely to grow all over the world. Moreover, favorable government regulations concerning emission norms, along with the growing awareness regarding respiratory diseases in developed and developing nations are few other factors responsible for the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in 1963, the government of United States has implemented the Clean Air Act to control air pollution at a federal level. This law is the most prominent and contemporary law for the environment, as well as the most inclusive air quality laws in the world. Similarly, India launched a National Clean Air Program in 2019, which provides a roadmap to control and reduce unhealthy air pollution. This program will be a five-year action plan with 2019 as the first year. Therefore, these initiatives opt by the government bodies will act as a major driving force for the growth of the segment during the forecast period. Although the recent outbreak of COVID-19 has led to a rise in demand for a portable air purifier for decontamination of a novel coronavirus in commercial and residential establishments, thereby, strengthening the market growth in the forthcoming years. However, the high installation and maintenance cost of the purifier are the major factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Portable Air Purifier market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the ongoing green building projects, along with the presence of a significant number of manufacturers in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rapid industrialization and increasing per capita income would create lucrative growth prospects for the portable air purifier market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Honeywell International Inc.

Whirlpool Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Levoit

Coway

Phillips

Sharp Corporation

Dyson Technology Limited

Austin Air Systems Limited

Blueair

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Dust Collectors

Fume & Smoke Collectors

Other

By Technique:

High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

Activated Carbon Filtration

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Portable Air Purifier Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Portable Air Purifier Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Portable Air Purifier Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Portable Air Purifier market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Portable Air Purifier Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Portable Air Purifier Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Portable Air Purifier market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

