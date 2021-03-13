Passenger Emergency Oxygen Deployment Systems Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Cobham PLC, Safran SA, Collins Aerospace (Raytheon Technologies Corporation)

The Passenger Emergency Oxygen Deployment Systems Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The Passenger Emergency Oxygen Deployment Systems Market is projected to witness a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period.”

Top Leading Companies of Passenger Emergency Oxygen Deployment Systems Market are Cobham PLC, Safran SA, Collins Aerospace (Raytheon Technologies Corporation), Meggitt PLC, Rostec State Corporation, Aeromedix Inc., Worthington Industries Inc., Air Liquide SA, Precise Flight Inc., PFW Aerospace GmbH and others.

Key Market Trends:

Commercial Aircraft Segment Dominates the Market in terms of Share

The commercial aircraft segment currently dominates the market, and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The increase in global passenger traffic due to the increase in passenger traffic due to an increase in the economy of the middle-class and increase in tourism has led to increase in the procurement of new aircraft by various airlines around the world. The increase in sales commercial aircraft is expected to subsequently drive the growth of the passenger emergency oxygen systems market. The aircraft deliveries of Airbus and Boeing increase by approximately 57% and 75% during the period of 2010 – 2018. In 2019, Airbus delivered 863 aircraft, and Boeing delivered 380 aircraft. The deliveries of Boeing decreased greatly in 2019 due to the crashes of B737 MAX aircraft. This led to the grounding of B737 MAX aircraft as well as cancellation of orders, due to which the deliveries.

