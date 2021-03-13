ParityAds Review: Online Ad Network

ParityAds is an online ad network where publishers can monetize their traffic with high rates. Located in India this ad network is working with 1500+ publishers and running 4000+ campaigns. The revenue model of this ad network is CPM. ParityAds review sites before approving them.

Requirements for sites to join ParityAds ad network

This ad network only accepts self hosted sites.

The sites must generate at least 5,000 monthly impressions.

The sites must have been very much functional. The incomplete or under construction sites don’t get approved.

The sites must not host adult, hacking, gambling and spam content.

The sites must not have made for the advertising purpose.

This ad network doesn’t accept auto surf or PTC sites.

All the sites must have great content and design.

The site speed matters the most when it comes to approval.

Don’ts

The publishers must not click on their own ads or encourage others.

The publishers must not use more than 5 ad units per page.

The publishers must not use bots and auto refreshing software to generate fake traffic.

Ad Formats

The publishers can have access to following ad formats: 728×90, 300×250, 160×600 and full-page popup ads.

Payment

The publishers get paid on Net 30 basis. The threshold payout is $50. The payment options are PayPal and Wire Transfer.

Pros

100% fill rate

Fast approval process

Competitive eCPM rates

Timely payments

Real time reporting system

Dedicated support

Cons

This ad network doesn’t accept sites hosted on free blogging platforms like blogspot.

Final Conclusion

ParityAds – A CPM Ad network works for all type of legal sites. The CPM rates are not bad. The publishers who had tried this ad network can share their experiences below. Hope this ParityAds review help publishers to get started.