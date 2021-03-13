Online hyper-local services Market Top-Companies Offerings, Trends, Segmented Analysis and Forecast by 2027 – Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd (India), Foodpanda group (Germany), Uber Technologies Inc (U.S.), HomeFinder.com, LLC (U.S.)

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Online hyper-local services Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Online hyper-local services Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd (India), Foodpanda group (Germany), Uber Technologies Inc (U.S.), HomeFinder.com, LLC (U.S.), Tribus Group (Netherland), Estately Inc. (U.S.), Swiggy, Delivery Hero, AskForTask, Handy Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

(Note: The report can be customized with custom requirements.)

Global Online hyper-local services Market is valued approximately USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Online hyper-local services mainly provide services to customers through online portals, websites, and apps. Online hyper-local services help customer to accesses this service for online purchase, to order food, e-ticket purchasing, for hotel booking, and transportation service among others. Online hyper-local services Market is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as hotels and restaurants are temporary shutdown and concern for high quality of food by customers. Increasing demand for mobile and internet enabled smart devices, increasing internet penetration, and shifting consumer preference towards on-demand services instead of physical stores and services are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance as per statista, the global smart phone penetration rate was 33.5% in 2016 and has rise by 44.9% in 2020. Moreover, ttechnological advancements and rising dependency on easily accessible apps will create a lucrative demand for the market. Thus, customers demand for quality, verity, availability, and discounts on various product offered by online platform is another driving factor for the market. However, lack of awareness of internet connection and respective apps in many rural areas is the major factor restraining the growth of global Online hyper-local services market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Online hyper-local services market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the fast adoption of new advanced technology in daily life. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd (India)

Foodpanda group (Germany)

Uber Technologies Inc (U.S.)

HomeFinder.com, LLC (U.S.)

Tribus Group (Netherland)

Estately Inc. (U.S.)

Swiggy

Delivery Hero

AskForTask

Handy

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End-Use:

Individual Users

Commercial Users

by Service:

Food Ordering

Grocery Ordering

Home Utility Service

Logistics Service Providers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Online hyper-local services Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Online hyper-local services Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Online hyper-local services Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Online hyper-local services market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Online hyper-local services Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Online hyper-local services Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Online hyper-local services market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

