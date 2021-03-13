North America Tactical UAV Market 2021 Business Scenario – Northrop Grumman Corporation, General Atomics, AeroVironment Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation

The North America Tactical UAV Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The North American tactical UAV market is expected to exhibit a growth rate of more than 20% during the forecast period.”

Top Leading Companies of North America Tactical UAV Market are Northrop Grumman Corporation, General Atomics, AeroVironment Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus SE, Elbit Systems Ltd, Safran, The Boeing Company, Israel Aerospace Industries, Textron Inc. and others.

Key Market Trends:

Military Segment Held the Largest Share in the Market in 2019

As of 2019, the military segment held the largest share in the market. Technological advancement is one of the key factors fueling the demand for tactical UAVs in the current battlefield scenarios. Tactical UAVs are traditionally used for surveillance and reconnaissance purposes. With the incorporation of advanced technologies and advancements in sensor technologies, tactical UAVs have evolved to facilitate various combat demands and missions. Tactical UAVs are now being used for electronic warfare, along with wide-area surveillance. In addition to data transfer to both manned aircraft and ground stations, they are also being used for combat support. For instance, Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Global Hawk is equipped with AESA radar that has sensing and jamming capabilities. The ease of countering a target from a faraway distance with high accuracy and zero risks to the operator is making tactical UAVs a preferred choice in the battlefield.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.