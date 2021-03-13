Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market: Global Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Projection by 2027 – Medropharm Gmbh, US Worldmeds LLC, Centrexion Therapeutics Corp., Tilray, Inc.

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

(Note: The report can be customized with custom requirements.)

Global Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market is valued at approximately USD 13.8 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Non-opioid pain treatment is the complementary to the opioids treatment which are increasingly used for the mild to moderate pain. Non opioids pain treatment is regularly taken with or without remedy that is over the counter (OTC) drugs. This treatment method are often robust pain relievers. They typically opt in the place of opioids due to its increase addiction triggered by opioids. For acute pain, non-opioid drugs are ideal to provide effective health benefits and first-line treatment and are available in over the counter and prescription formulations. This has led to a rise in demand for non-opioid treatment all over the world. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer in the developed & developing countries, along with the rising research and developmental (R&D) efforts associated with non-opioid treatment for pain relief are few other factors responsible for the market growth over the forecast period. As per the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), around 17.0 million new cancer cases were registered in 2018, with overall 9.5 million cancer deaths around the world. As per the IARC, the global prevalence of cancer is also expected to grow to over 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths by the year 2040. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for Non-Opioid Pain Treatment around the world. Recently, the COVID-19 is widely spread throughout the world, thus various regional governments are mandating the use of several drugs among the patients for disease management and/or to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This is likely to positively impact the growth of the non-opioid pain treatment drugs market. However, the presence for alternative therapies and counterfeit products is one of the major factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Non-Opioid Pain Treatment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the undergoing clinical trials and funding for R&D of novel drug therapies, along with the presence of significant number of manufacturers in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, along with the changing economic demographic which improve drug affordability would create lucrative growth prospects for the Non-Opioid Pain Treatment market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Medropharm Gmbh

US Worldmeds LLC

Centrexion Therapeutics Corp.

Tilray, Inc.

GW Pharmaceuticals, plc

Allergan plc

Cronos Group

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc.

Canopy Growth Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Medical Cannabis

Menthol-Containing

Omega 3 Fatty Acid-Containing

Botulinum Toxins

Capsaicin-Derived

By Application:

Orthopaedic and Musculoskeletal Pain

Neuropathic Pain

Cancer Pain

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Non-Opioid Pain Treatment market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Non-Opioid Pain Treatment market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

