Military Power Solutions Market 2021 Size, Status and Business Outlook – Enersys, Arotech Corporation, SFC Energy AG, Raytheon Technologies Corporation

The Military Power Solutions Market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

“The military power solutions market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.42% during the forecast period.”

Top Leading Companies of Military Power Solutions Market are Enersys, Arotech Corporation, SFC Energy AG, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, SAFT Groupe SA, EaglePicher Technologies, Denchi Power Ltd, Concorde Battery Corporation, Cummins Inc., Eniquest, Himoinsa and others.

Key Market Trends:

Portable Segment is Projected to Grow with the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

The advent of portable electronic devices have revolutionized warfare and has fostered the requirement of portable power for deployment. While portable power sources are key to operating certain tactical equipment on the battlefield, they require proper logistical support, and hence there is a widening gap between the power requirement and power availability in the austere environment. Besides the portable power sources are required to be rechargeable without causing compatibility issues and vexing the associated risks of damage to both the power source and the equipment. Several ongoing R&D projects aim to enhance the performance parameters of portable power solutions on the battlefield while minimizing the associated operational challenges such as compatibility, and SWaP. As of March 2020, the US Army was planning to deploy a miniature nuclear generator weighing a maximum of 40 tons to ensure logistics by using a freight truck, ship, or aircraft.

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

