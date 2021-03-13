Micro Insurance Market Trending CAGR +13% by 2028 with Bandhan Financial Services, Amhara Credit and Savings Institution, Al Amana Microfinance, Albaraka, Banco do Nordeste, Compartamos Banco, ICICI Bank, Standard Chartered, Wells Fargo

The Micro Insurance Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around +13% during 2021-28.

Microinsurance provides poor and low-income households with the means to protect themselves against the effects of risk. The role of microinsurance must therefore be viewed alongside government provision of basic health services, employment and education, etc., all of which go towards alleviating poverty.

Microinsurance policies provide protection to low-income households against specific risks in exchange for a regular payment of premiums that are calculated proportional to the likelihood and cost of the relevant risk.

Micro-insurance refers to insurance that is accessed by or accessible to the low-income population, provided by a variety of different providers and managed in accordance with generally accepted insurance practices.

The sum assured is capped between Rs 5,000 and Rs 50,000 or is defined as 100 times the annual premium. Some are giving refund or more than 110% of premium at maturity under term products. Others are not giving any maturity value.

Albaraka

ASA

Banco do Nordeste

Bandhan Financial Services

FundaciOn de la Mujer

Amhara Credit and Savings Institution

Al Amana Microfinance

Compartamos Banco

FundaciOn WWB Colombia

ICICI Bank

Standard Chartered

Wells Fargo

Market Report Segment: by type

Life microinsurance

Health microinsurance

Disability microinsurance

Market Report Segment: by application

Large Business

SMes

Market Report Segment: by region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

