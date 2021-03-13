Liquid Fertilizers Market Top-Companies Offerings, Trends, Segmented Analysis and Forecast by 2027 – Nutrien, Ltd , Yara International ASA , Israel Chemical Ltd. , K+S Aktiengesellschaft

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Liquid Fertilizers Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Liquid Fertilizers Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Nutrien, Ltd , Yara International ASA , Israel Chemical Ltd. , K+S Aktiengesellschaft , Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile , The Mosaic Company , EuroChem Group , CF Industries Holdings, Inc. , OCP Group , OCI Nitrogen Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

Global Liquid Fertilizers Market is valued approximately at USD 2.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Fertilizers are generally used to cultivate all types of crops, though, the degree of application is entirely reliant on the soil fertility, that is usually measured through a soil test and based on the crop. Fertilizers are utilized among crops both in solid and liquid form. Liquid fertilizers are the new and technologically advanced substances that offer nutrients to crops. Increasing demand to boost food security has driven the need for high-efficiency fertilizers. Considerable shift in farming practices along with positive outlook on technology & innovations will boost product demand. The key players of global Liquid Fertilizers market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition and others. For instance, in September 2019, Nutrien, Ltd. acquired Ruralco Holdings Limited (Ruralco) in Australia. With this acquisition , Nutrien will offer substantial advantages to its customers. Similarly, In June 2019, EuroChem Group extended its fertilizer manufacturing facilities by building a third modern fertilizer mixing plant in Brazil. With the aim to enhance its fertilizer distribution business in Brazil. Apart from this, increase in overall crop protection products and the development of chemical free agricultural practices opens opportunities for bio-based liquid fertilizers. However, high handling costs of liquid fertilizers is expected to impede the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Liquid Fertilizers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising demand for food among consumers along with Strong government support for agriculture. Whereas, Europe is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such easy application of liquid fertilizer and increasing demand for food grains would create lucrative growth prospects for the Liquid Fertilizers market across Europe region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Nutrien, Ltd

Yara International ASA

Israel Chemical Ltd.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile

The Mosaic Company

EuroChem Group

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

OCP Group

OCI Nitrogen

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Nitrogen

Phosphorus

Potash

Micronutrients

By Application:

Soil

Foliar

Fertigation

By Compounds:

Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN)

Urea-Ammonium Nitrate (UAN)

Potassium Nitrate

Phosphorus Pentoxide (P205)

Others (boron, chloride, and iron)

By Crop Type:

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Liquid Fertilizers Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Liquid Fertilizers Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Liquid Fertilizers Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Liquid Fertilizers market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Liquid Fertilizers Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Liquid Fertilizers Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Liquid Fertilizers market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

