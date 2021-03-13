Latin America Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market 2021 Status and Growth Outlook – Thales Group, Gogo Inc., Panasonic Avionics Corporation

The Latin America Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The Latin American inflight entertainment and connectivity market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.”

Top Leading Companies of Latin America Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market are Thales Group, Gogo Inc., Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., ViaSat Inc., Safran SA, Lufthansa Systems, Burrana, Stellar Entertainment Group and others.

Key Market Trends:

The Connectivity Segment to Experience Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

The connectivity segment is estimated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The advancements in new technologies have made the passengers expect airlines to provide them with high-speed, reliable connectivity. LATAM Brazil, one of the major airlines in Brazil, installed Gogo inflight internet on over 90 aircraft by October 2019 (contract began in October 2018) to keep its passengers connected all the time. Also, developments, like BYOD (Bring Your Own Device), in this region are propelling the increasing demand for connectivity onboard. For instance, in January 2019, Norwegian Air introduced free onboard Wi-Fi and new flights in Mexico and South America. The new Wi-Fi will be available on the airline’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and 737 MAX aircraft. It also includes a premium option with speed connectivity enough for music and video streaming.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.