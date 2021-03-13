Latin America Defense Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Embraer SA, Thales Group, IVENCO SpA, Saab AB

The Latin America Defense Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The Latin American defense market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 1.5% during the forecast period.”

Top Leading Companies of Latin America Defense Market are Embraer SA, Thales Group, IVENCO SpA, Saab AB, The Boeing Company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, INDUMIL, FAMAE, IMBEL, Avibras Industria Aerospacial SA, CBC Brazil and others.

Get a free Sample Copy of this Report: (Avail a Flat 30% Discount)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353636/latin-america-defense-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=namita

Key Market Trends:

The Vehicles Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The vehicles segment of the market studied is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to the current plans of the countries in Latin America to modernize their armed forces and upgrade their air, land, and sea capabilities. Chile, Colombia, and Brazil are some of the countries that are currently planning to upgrade their naval strengths. The Brazilian navy plans to procure 21 escort ships, five 13,000 metric ton replenishment ships, four 20,000 metric ton amphibious assault vessels, and 40,000 metric ton aircraft carriers in the coming years. Similarly, the Colombian navy plans to expand its current fleet of frigates to six by 2025 and add further two frigates by 2030. Additionally, the land forces of Brazil, Paraguay, and Peru, among others, are also making plans to replace the aging fleet of armored vehicles.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

– Latin America Defense Market Size & Analysis (2015 – 2025)

– Market Share Analysis of Latin America Defense Market (%),2015 – 2025

– Latin America Defense Market Share, By Brand

– Latin America Defense Market Share, By Company

– Latin America Defense Market Assessment & Opportunity (Value),2015 – 2025

– Major Companies Latin America Defense Market Value Analysis & Forecast

– Promising Latin America Defense Development by Major Companies

– Detailed Latin America Defense Portfolio of the Major Companies

– Major Deals in the Latin America Defense Market

– Major Companies Analysis

Browse Full Report at: (Avail a Free Consulting For your Business)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353636/latin-america-defense-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=namita



The Report Answers the Following Questions about the Latin America Defense Market:

– What is the size of the Latin America Defense market during 2015-2026?

– What will be the revenue generated by each Latin America Defense during the forecast period?

– Which Latin America Defense provides the highest market share?

– What are the leading companies dominating the Latin America Defense market? What is the share of these companies in the Latin America Defense market?

– How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2021-2026?

– What is the key development implemented by the leading players to stand out in this market?

– Who are the key players in this market space?

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]).

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.