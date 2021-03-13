Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Primary Research, Secondary Research, Product Research, Trends and Forecast 2027 – IBM, Oracle, Trimble, Accruent, SAP

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market is valued approximately USD 2.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Integrated workplace management system (IWMS) is a software platform that helps organizations to optimize the use of workplace resources, including the management of a company’s real estate portfolio, infrastructure and facilities assets. The global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) market is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as halted projects and low profitabilities. However, return of the workforce at the workplace post-COVID-19 demands an advanced IWMS solution with risk management capabilities and social distancing benefits, as IWMS is a requirement for infrastructure and manufacturing companies. The growing cloud-based application deployments, increasing competitiveness and workforce dynamics, growing importance of corporate social responsibilities across the globe and increasing government regulatory compliances are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: in June 2020, IBM launched Watson Works, AI models and applications to address post-COVID-19 workplace requirements, such as workplace re-entry, prioritizing employee health, facilities management, space allocation, contract retracing, and communication and collaboration. However, unexplored benefits of facility and workplace management is the major factor restraining the growth of global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing developments in smart building. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Solution

Services

By Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical:

Public Sector

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

BFSI

Real Estate and Construction

Retail

Healthcare

Education

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

