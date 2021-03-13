Hypodermic Needle Market Key Segments, Size and Future Potential

The burden of chronic diseases has been increasing rapidly since a long time now. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases account for about 60% of all deaths. It has been further estimated that the percentage would rise to 73% by 2020. The four most prevalent chronic diseases, namely chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, and cancer, are mostly lifestyle associated diseases and can be prevented. Some of the major risk factors for these diseases are excessive tobacco usage, unhealthy diet, and physical inactivity.

The syringe pierces the skin, for injecting substances in the bloodstream, and it is also used for extracting liquids, such as blood, from the body. This device is used extensively for several purposes, which is why the hypodermic needle market is projected to register significant growth in the near future. There are two types of hypodermic needles, namely safety and non-safety hypodermic needles. Between these, safety hypodermic needles, including active and passive hypodermic needles, were more in demand in the past, which is ascribed to the rising awareness regarding the prevention of needlestick injuries.

Diagnostic centers and hospitals are the major end users of the hypodermic needles. Of these, the usage of these needles is currently higher in the hospitals. This is credited to the rising number of people visiting hospitals for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases and medical conditions. Moreover, the increasing incidence of various chronic diseases, rising implementation of government initiatives in several countries for promoting safe injection techniques, and the growing consumer preference for safety hypodermic needles in hospitals.

