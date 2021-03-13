Huge Growth Expected in Guidewires Market in Future

Due to the rising incidence of lifestyle-associated disorders and chronic diseases, ballooning requirement for minimally invasive surgeries (MISs), and the presence of favorable reimbursement policies in several countries, the global guidewires market will exhibit substantial growth in the coming years.

Between the diagnostic and surgical guidewire categories, under the product segment, the surgical category is predicted to exhibit rapid growth in the forthcoming years. As per the Global Surgery 2030 report, produced by Lancet Commission on Global Surgery, an additional 143 million surgeries are required to be performed each year for saving lives and preventing disability across the globe.

Globally, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to register the fastest growth in the usage of guidewires during the forecast period. The main factors responsible for this rapidly rising utilization of guidewires in APAC are the increasing incidence of chronic diseases and lifestyle-related disorders, soaring medical tourism, and rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure in the region. As per the International Diabetes Federation Atlas, India and China are amongst the top two nations in the world with the largest number of diabetic patients in the age group of 20–79 years.

