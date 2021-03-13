How the Female Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Market Has Witnessed Substantial Growth in Coming Years?

As members of the animal kingdom, one of the basic instincts of humans is to birth the next generation, to ensure the survival of their clan. In earlier times, there was no sure-shot way of telling if a woman was pregnant in the early phase of the gestation period. In those times, women would mostly look to a cessation of menstruation, but since an irregular menstrual cycle can also be a symptom of a disease, it was not always an accurate way of ascertaining pregnancy. With time and technological advancements, women can now purchase home-use pregnancy test kits.

Request to free sample report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/fertility-and-pregnancy-rapid-test-market/report-sample

Thus, with technological advancements and easy availability of these products, the female fertility and pregnancy rapid test market is expected to grow at a healthy pace around the world. In fact, these test kits are so popular in the Western world that ‘Peeing on a stick’ has become a common phrase, depicted in TVs, books, and movies. Apart from wanting to know if women are pregnant, another reason for the increasing demand for such products is the decreasing fertility rate. As per the World Bank, the worldwide human fertility rate had dropped drastically to 2.432 in 2017 from 4.979 in 1960.

Pre-Purchase Enquiry: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=fertility-and-pregnancy-rapid-test-market

However, the availability of alternative diagnostic test such as blood test and reagent based laboratory test are inhibiting the growth of the global female fertility and pregnancy rapid test market. In addition, the high cost of midstreams, in comparison to strips/dipsticks and cassettes/cards make them less affordable by the patient pool is further restraining the growth of the market.

This study covers