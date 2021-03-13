Global Weapon Mounts Market 2021 – AEI Systems Ltd, CRSystems Inc., Engine Engineering Company, FN HERSTAL, Troy Products, Leonardo, ISTEC Services LTD

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Weapon Mounts Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Weapon Mounts Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies AEI Systems Ltd, CRSystems Inc., Engine Engineering Company, FN HERSTAL, Troy Products, Leonardo, ISTEC Services LTD, Military Systems Group, Inc., TMIL-systems, WE Platt, Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

Note: The report can be customized with custom requirements.

Global Weapon Mounts Market is valued approximately USD 1.10 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.70% over the forecast period 2020-2027. A weapon mount is an assembly used to hold a weapon, specially a gun.. The weapon mounts are used for various applications as in military and defense sector. A static mount is a non-portable weapon hold component either mounted straight to the ground, on a fortification, or as element of a vehicle. The global pandemic of COVID-19 is limiting the growth of market due to the announcement of lockdown in major economies. The initiative of lockdown by governments results in inconvenience in supply of essential raw materials and weapon parts. Whereas, the commendable role of weapon mount in holding weapons and growing warfare practices across the globe supported by rising defense budget across the globe is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per Government of India, the spending of defense in 2020 is assigned as USD 65.86 billion which is an increase from USD 57 billion in 2018. Similarly, Department of Defense discretionary budget, United States, assigned USD 686.1 billion in defense in 2019 which increased to USD 721.5 billion in 2020. In addition, increasing procurement of armored vehicles, rotorcraft, machine guns, and aircrafts by militaries worldwide is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. However, high durability of weapons mounts, eliminating the need for replacement is hampering the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Weapon Mounts Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in defense budget. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing warfare practices and growing investment in defense equipment would create lucrative growth prospects for the Weapon Mounts Market across Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Static Mount

Non-Static Mount

By Platform:

Ground

Naval

Airborne

By Mode of operation:

Manned

Remotely Operated

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Weapon Mounts Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

