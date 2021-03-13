Global UV-C Disinfection Robot Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021 – The Clorox Company, Xenex Disinfection Services LLC, UVD Robots ApS, Tru-D SmartUVC, LLC, Hipac Healthcare Pty Ltd, Finsen Technologies Ltd

“

The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario.

Global UV-C Disinfection Robot Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies The Clorox Company, Xenex Disinfection Services LLC, UVD Robots ApS, Tru-D SmartUVC, LLC, Hipac Healthcare Pty Ltd, Finsen Technologies Ltd, Surfacide, LLC, RobotLAB Inc., Diversey, Inc., Rockubot, Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

(Note: The report can be customized with custom requirements.)

Global UV-C Disinfection Robot Market is valued at approximately USD 173 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 32% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The UV-C disinfection robots are a type of robotic systems that make use of ultraviolet radiation to exterminate the germs. The UV-C is defined as ultraviolet light with a wavelength between 200–280 nanometers (nm). Short-wavelength UV-C is a harmful type of UV energy, and thus, it is commonly used for killing bacteria and viruses to disinfect the surface. The robots developed with UV-C light, are used as a part of the consistent cleaning cycle, which results in preventing and reducing the spread of communicable diseases caused by viruses, bacteria, and other types of damaging organic microorganisms in the atmosphere. The robotic disinfection is secure, reliable, and reduces human inaccuracy. Moreover, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 throughout the world has insisted on various regional governments to adopt health & safety measures as well as medical robots. Since, the medical professionals seek hand free ways to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, and UV-C robots can help in regulating the spread of novel coronavirus by killing their germs from surrounding. Therefore, rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases, such as the recent COVID-19, along with the technological development in the robotic field to control the infections efficiently are few other factors responsible for the market growth over the forecast period. For instance: According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of 6th July 2020, the global number of COVID-19 cases was estimated at around 11.3 million with 532,340 deaths, demonstrating an increase from around 1 million on 4th April 2020 with 59,285 deaths. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for UV-C Disinfection Robot around the world. However, the high cost of UV-C disinfection robots is one of the major factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global UV-C Disinfection Robot market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high investment in the development of new UV-C disinfection robots and the large presence of significant vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, along with the stringent government measures to reduce hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) would create lucrative growth prospects for the UV-C Disinfection Robot market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

The Clorox Company

Xenex Disinfection Services LLC

UVD Robots ApS

Tru-D SmartUVC, LLC

Hipac Healthcare Pty Ltd

Finsen Technologies Ltd

Surfacide, LLC

RobotLAB Inc.

Diversey, Inc.

Rockubot

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Portable Type

Stationary Type

By Application:

Hospital & Clinics

Biosafety Laboratory

Drug Production Workshop

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global UV-C Disinfection Robot Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of UV-C Disinfection Robot Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of UV-C Disinfection Robot Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and UV-C Disinfection Robot market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global UV-C Disinfection Robot Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show UV-C Disinfection Robot Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of UV-C Disinfection Robot market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

