Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market 2021 – American Ultraviolet, Inc., Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, Australian Ultra Violet Services Pty Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Halma plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Market Research Port published a new study on the Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market is valued at approximately USD 1.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment can be used for multiple purposes in water treatment, although it is mainly employed as a decontamination process that inactivates the waterborne pathogens without using any chemical. In this process, water is pouring through a stainless chamber to sterilizes water from potent bacteria with the help of UV-lamp. The ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment is also used for other industrial applications, including centralized drinking water, swimming pools, food and beverage, biopharmaceutical, cosmetics, and many more. Such an application mainly utilizes UV disinfection equipment for the removal of organic and inorganic chemicals, such as chlorine, ozone, chloramines, and Total Organic Carbon (TOC). Therefore, the demand for Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment is significantly rising all over the world. Furthermore, the rising demand for safe drinking water and air treatment worldwide, increasing investments to prevent water contamination, and along with the rising demand for UV disinfection equipment due to the risk of infectious disease are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For Instance: As per the University of Victoria, in 2018, the university granted over USD 355,000 for two projects to tackle the challenges of contamination of water. These funds are allocated to Heather Buckley’s Lab and the Department of Civil Engineering to carry out cutting-edge research to tackle the problem of water contamination. Such initiative is expected to strengthen the demand for Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment, globally. Although, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic around the world and subsequent protocols that have been developed to address public health and safety have led to a rise in demand for disinfectant chemicals, thereby, it enhances utilization for ultraviolet disinfection equipment all over the world. However, the involvement of high capital cost and lack of residual ability of the equipment are the few factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of UV disinfection equipment, along with the presence of a significant number of manufacturers in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, due to growing demand for safe drinking water and surging utility for UV disinfection equipment in surface disinfection in the countries, such as China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

American Ultraviolet, Inc.

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation

Australian Ultra Violet Services Pty Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

Halma plc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Severn Trent plc

Steris plc

Xenex

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

UV Lamp

Controller Unit

Quartz Sleeve

Reactor Chamber

Others

By Application:

Water Treatment

Wastewater Treatment

Air Treatment

Food & Beverage Disinfection

Surface Disinfection

By Marketing Channel:

Direct Marketing

Indirect Marketing

By End-Use:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

