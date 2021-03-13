Global Ultra-thin Glass Market is Creating Opportunities and Expanding at a CAGR of 13.0% by 2027 – Corning Inc, Asahi Glass, Nippon Electric Glass, SCHOTT AG, Nippon Sheet Glass

Market Research Port published a new study on the Ultra-thin Glass Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Ultra-thin Glass Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Corning Inc, Asahi Glass, Nippon Electric Glass, SCHOTT AG, Nippon Sheet Glass, China Southern Glass (CSG) Holding, Central Glass Co., Ltd, Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, Changzhou Almaden Co., Ltd, VON ARDENNE GmbH Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

Global Ultra-thin Glass Market is valued approximately at USD 6.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.0% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The ultra-thin glass is a high-end glass which is thinner than a human hair strand. The thinner size of the glass is advantageous to use over other materials plastics as it offers superior optical quality, chemical consistency and mechanical resistance. The major factors driving the growth of the market are increasing demand for touch panel display and other electronic products. Increasing demand for electronic devices such as LCEDs, LCDS, OLEDs, laptops, Monitor and smartphones is expected to boost the utilization of flat display panels. As In July 2018, Hongmi Note 5, a new smartphone by Xiaomi was Launched in South Korea. The country uses tempered ultrathin glass of 0.3mm thickness. Along with the smartphones, smartwatches are also becoming popular and are witnessing increased share in the wearables industry. As in 2018, the smartwatch shipment for Apple accounted for 5.5 million units, for Fitbit is was 5.3 million units, and Samsung accounted for 3.2 million units. The increased production of smartphones and smartwatches is likely to augment the market growth. However, critical manufacturing process and huge capital investment impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Ultra-thin Glass market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high penetration of electronics in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising electronics manufacturing and increasing manufacturing facilities would create lucrative growth prospects for the Ultra-thin Glass market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Corning Inc

Asahi Glass

Nippon Electric Glass

SCHOTT AG

Nippon Sheet Glass

China Southern Glass (CSG) Holding

Central Glass Co., Ltd

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

Changzhou Almaden Co., Ltd

VON ARDENNE GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Thickness:

<0.1mm

0.1mm-0.5mm

0.5mm-1.0mm

By Manufacturing Process:

Float

Fusion

Down-Draw

By Application:

Semiconductor Substrate

Touch Panel Display

Fingerprint Sensor

By End-use Industry:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Ultra-thin Glass Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Ultra-thin Glass Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Ultra-thin Glass Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Ultra-thin Glass market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Ultra-thin Glass Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Ultra-thin Glass Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Ultra-thin Glass market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

