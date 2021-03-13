Global Synthetic Paper Market 2021 – PPG Industries, Inc. , Seiko Epson Corporation , Agfa-Gevaert Group, Yupo Corporation, Arjobex SAS , American Profol Inc.

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Synthetic Paper Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Synthetic Paper Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies PPG Industries, Inc. , Seiko Epson Corporation , Agfa-Gevaert Group, Yupo Corporation, Arjobex SAS , American Profol Inc., Hop Industries Corporation , Relyco Sales, Inc. , Transilwrap Company, Inc. , MDV-Papier-und Kunststoffveredelung GmbH , Cosmo Films Ltd., Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

(Note: The report can be customized with custom requirements.)

Get The Free Sample Report PDF with Detail TOC & List of [email protected]https://marketresearchport.com/request-sample/60430

Global Synthetic Paper Market is valued approximately at USD 482 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Synthetic Paper are made from synthetic resins having properties of regular paper. The Synthetic paper is either made up of biaxially oriented polypropylene or high-density polyethylene. These papers are widely used in labels and as non-label paper. Synthetic paper offers benefits such as, UV resistance, water and tear resistance, higher print quality and are recyclable. The Swift development in the printing and packaging industry, one of the major end users of the Synthetic paper drives the market growth. Moreover, growing applications of the synthetic paper in other industries namely, cosmetics, chemicals further fuels the market growth. Also, the growing demand for labelling from pharmaceutical industry will further augment the market growth. For Instance: In June 2019, Yupo Corporation introduced its new synthetic paper manufactured from biodegradable plastic resin targeted for use in label applications. The Yupo Green synthetic paper is made from sugarcane bagasse. Also, in January 2019, Agfa-Gevaert group signed a distribution agreement with Fujitex Corporation. The agreement includes distribution of SYNAPS XM products owing to Fujitex’s strong hold on the printer market. However, fluctuating prices of crude oil and higher cost as compared to conventional paper impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, rising demand for eco-friendly products presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Synthetic Paper market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid development in the packaging industry along with presence of major market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as lower labor costs and swelling investments in eco-friendly products would create lucrative growth prospects for the Synthetic Paper market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

PPG Industries, Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Yupo Corporation

Arjobex SAS

American Profol Inc.

Hop Industries Corporation

Relyco Sales, Inc.

Transilwrap Company, Inc.

MDV-Papier-und Kunststoffveredelung GmbH

Cosmo Films Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Raw Material:

Biaxially-Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Others

By Application:

Printing

Paper Bags

Labels

By End-use Industry:

Paper

Packaging

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Synthetic Paper Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Browse The [email protected]https://marketresearchport.com/reports/global-synthetic-paper-market-analysis-by-raw-material-bopp-hdpe-application-printing-paper-bags-labels-end-/60430

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Synthetic Paper Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Synthetic Paper Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Synthetic Paper market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Synthetic Paper Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Synthetic Paper Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Synthetic Paper market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

About Us:

Market Research Port is one of the best report resellers in the market bringing to you accurate and trustworthy market research reports by reputed publishers. Our trusted publishers have compiled their reports and findings after painstaking research and studies, set up against varied business parameters. Each report is detailed and then vetted for accuracy by industry experts. In each report, you will find deep analysis, risk analysis, market forecasts, emerging trends, different market segments, technological advancement and its impact, and a multitude of economic factors, giving you the most comprehensive market research report. You get many advantages with such comprehensive reports.

Contact Us:

Market Research Port,

Brighton Street, Providence,

Rhode Island – 02929, United States

Contact No: +1 401 433 7610

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://marketresearchport.com/”