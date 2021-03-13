Global Supply Chain Analytics Market is Increasing at a Whopping CAGR of 20.1 % by 2027 – SAP SE, Oracle Corporation , IBM Corporation , SAS Institute , Software AG

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Supply Chain Analytics Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Supply Chain Analytics Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Global Supply Chain Analytics Market is valued approximately USD 3.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Supply Chain Analytics aims to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness by enabling data-driven decisions at strategic, operational and tactical levels. The use of Supply Chain Analytics cuts the operational cost enabling sustainable business growth and increase customer satisfaction. Increasing volume and velocity of data along with need to enhance operation and supply chain efficiencies drives the market growth. For Instance: Verizon in 2017 signed an agreement with Corning to purchase 20 million kilometres of optical fibre each year from 2018 to 2020 with a commitment of USD 1.05 billion purchase per year. While Sprint announced multi yearmultiyear strategic agreements with US broadband infrastructure company like Altice USA in November 2017 and another agreement with Cox Communications in January 2018 to densify its network capabilities. These agreements illustratedemonstrate the growingmounting volume and velocity of data for which higheradvanced communication speed is required. Moreover, Factors such as increasingswelling adoption of cloud-based supply chain analytics and increasinggrowing awareness of supply chain analytics tools among organizations further fuel the market growth. However, dData sSecurity issues impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning into supply chain management would provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The regional analysis of global Supply Chain Analytics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing cloud basedcloud-based adoption and well – established infrastructure in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income and rising number of organizations would create lucrative growth prospects for the Supply Chain Analytics market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

SAS Institute

Software AG

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Tableau Software

Qlik

TIBCO Software Inc.

Cloudera Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Software:

Supplier Performance Analytics

Demand Analysis and Forecasting

Inventory Analytics

By Deployment Model:

On-premises

Cloud

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Industry Vertical:

Automotive

Retail and consumer goods

F&B manufacturing

Machinery and industrial equipment manufacturing

Pharmaceuticals

Government

Energy and utilities

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Supply Chain Analytics Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Supply Chain Analytics Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Supply Chain Analytics market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Supply Chain Analytics Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Supply Chain Analytics Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Supply Chain Analytics market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

