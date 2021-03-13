Global Specialties of lube oil refinery Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021 – Petroliam Nasional Berhad, Nippon Seiro Co., Ltd., Hollyfrontier Corporation, Nynas AB, Petrobras SA, The International Group

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Specialties of lube oil refinery Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Specialties of lube oil refinery Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Petroliam Nasional Berhad, Nippon Seiro Co., Ltd., Hollyfrontier Corporation, Nynas AB, Petrobras SA, The International Group, Inc., Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Honeywell International, Inc., Cepsa SA, Dongnam Petroleum Co., Ltd., Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

Global Specialties of lube oil refinery Market is valued approximately USD 10.89 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 1.90% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Specialties of lube oil refinery are the derivatives of lube oil refining comprises of a mixture of hydrocarbon molecules. Paraffin wax, slack wax, anti-ozone wax, microcrystalline wax and process oils are the products obtained in the process of lube oil distillation. Lube oil has commendable application in reducing the friction between mechanical components that are constantly in contact with each other. It is prominently used in motorized vehicles to lubricate the engine. Hence, rapid growth in automotive industry across the globe is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturer (OICA), the production of passenger cars accounted for around 73.45 million units in the year 2017 as compared to 72.10 million units in the year 2016 on the global scenario. Also, the production of commercial vehicles accounted for around 23.84 million units in the year 2017 as compared to 22.87 million units in the year 2016, globally. In addition, growing population supported by changing lifestyle and increasing per capita income are the factor driving the demand for specialties of lube oil refinery market. However, shrinking supply of paraffin wax is the factor hampering the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Specialties of lube oil refinery Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising demand from end use industries such as pharmaceutical, automotive and packaging. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapid growth in automotive and packaging industries would create lucrative growth prospects for the Specialties of lube oil refinery Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Petroliam Nasional Berhad

Nippon Seiro Co., Ltd.

Hollyfrontier Corporation

Nynas AB

Petrobras SA

The International Group, Inc.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Honeywell International, Inc.

Cepsa SA

Dongnam Petroleum Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Fully refined wax

Rubber process oil

White oil

Slack wax

Semi refined wax

Petroleum

Microcrystalline wax

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Specialties of lube oil refinery Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Specialties of lube oil refinery Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Specialties of lube oil refinery Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Specialties of lube oil refinery market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Specialties of lube oil refinery Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Specialties of lube oil refinery Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Specialties of lube oil refinery market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

