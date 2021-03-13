Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market 2021 – IBM, AT&T, Qualys, Rapid7, Rsa, Mcafee, Acunetix

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Security and Vulnerability Management Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies IBM, AT&T, Qualys, Rapid7, Rsa, Mcafee, Acunetix, Skybox Security , Check Point, Brinqa, Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market is valued approximately USD 12.00 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.50 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Security and Vulnerability Management is used by the enterprises to minimize and monitor the security policy. Security and vulnerability management make security solutions cost-effective, easier and simple by increasing automation. Presently, security and vulnerability management has become a crucial aspect of the enterprise security. Comprised cyber security have acted as a key force, driving the global market. In order to safeguard their important data and information, enterprises are relying on efficient security and vulnerability management solution to improve risk management, data security and malware intelligence of their processes. The growth of the global security and vulnerability management is attributed due to the growth cyber attacks and growing security compromising issues faced by organizations. For Instance: according to the report of the Data Breach Investigations Report in 2018, Verizon revealed that approximately 58% of all cyberattacks target small businesses as these organization has limited security budgets. Similarly, the U.S National Cyber Security Alliance reveals that, 60% of small companies are unable to sustain their business more than 6 months following a cyberattack. Security against cyber-attacks is an important element in ensuring that small & medium sized enterprises can protect and secure their data, economic interests, reputation and intellectual property. Thus, the adoption of security and vulnerability management solutions would increase thereby, its way for the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, the key players of global Security and Vulnerability Management market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. However, security breaches due to internal vulnerabilities is the major factor restraining the growth of global Security and Vulnerability Management market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Security and Vulnerability Management market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to the huge presence of end-users along with the government policies that have forced businesses for the implementation of security and vulnerability management. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

IBM

AT&T

Qualys

Rapid7

Rsa

Mcafee

Acunetix

Skybox Security

Check Point

Brinqa

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Target:

IoT vulnerabilities

API vulnerabilities

By Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-premises

By Organization Size:

Small and medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

Information

Finance and Insurance

Healthcare and Social Assistance

Retail Trade

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Security and Vulnerability Management Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Security and Vulnerability Management Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Security and Vulnerability Management market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Security and Vulnerability Management Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Security and Vulnerability Management market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

