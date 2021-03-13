Global Rodenticides Market 2021 – BASF SE, Bayer AG, Syngenta Ag, Rentokil Initial PLC, Neogen Corporation, Bell Laboratories Inc., Liphatech Inc.
Market Research Port published a new study on the Rodenticides Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.
Global Rodenticides Market Research Report 2021-2027:
(Note: The report can be customized with custom requirements.)
Global Rodenticides Market is valued approximately USD 4.67 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.90% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Rodenticides are used for the killing and resisting the rodents from the areas at risk of damage through the rats and similar animals in commercial settings, residential areas, agricultural land fields, and warehouses. The people moving from rural areas to the urban regions, deliver these rats and rodents to find the region near human beings. This creates the need for the use of the rodenticides to kill these rats and rodenticides. The market is expected to drive in the global pandemic of COVID-19 as food & agriculture industry becomes essential sector in the time frame of coronavirus to offer food in low price to population. Therefore, government is taking essential measure to enhance global growth of agriculture sector and ensuring safety to the food industries. Thus, rapid growth in agriculture sector and security concerns associated with rodents in agriculture field is expected to propel the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: on November 2019, as per Statista, the revenue earned in agriculture sector across the globe in 2018 is USD 11 billion and expected to reach USD 74.5 billion till 2024. In addition, displacement of rodents due to the urbanization is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. However, stringent regulation and the ban on the use of rodenticides in developing countries is hampering the market growth.
The regional analysis of global Rodenticides Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increase of economic damage supported by growing rodent attacks. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapid growth in agriculture sector and security concerns related to the rodent attacks would create lucrative growth prospects for the Rodenticides Market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
BASF SE
Bayer AG
Syngenta Ag
Rentokil Initial PLC
Neogen Corporation
Bell Laboratories Inc.
Liphatech Inc.
Impex Europa S.L
Pelgar International
ECOCLEAR PRODUCTS
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Anticoagulants
Non-anticoagulant
By Mode of Application:
Pellets
Blocks
Powder & Spray
By End-use sector:
Agriculture
Pest control companies
Warehouses
Urban centers
Household
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Rodenticides Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:
Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Rodenticides Market.
Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Rodenticides Market.
Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Rodenticides market share 2020.
Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Rodenticides Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.
Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.
Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.
Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.
Chapter 12: to show Rodenticides Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.
Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Rodenticides market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.
