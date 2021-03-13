Global Processed Meat Packaging Market 2021 – Sealed Air Corporation, Berry Global Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Winpak Ltd., Amcor Limited, Smurfit Kappa Group

“

Global Processed Meat Packaging Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details
Estimation Year 2021
Historical Data 2015 – 2020
Forecast Period 2021 – 2027
Top Companies Sealed Air Corporation, Berry Global Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Winpak Ltd., Amcor Limited, Smurfit Kappa Group, WestRock Company, Viscofan Group
Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Global Processed Meat Packaging Market is valued approximately at USD XX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Processed meat packaging market is seeing good growth worldwide due to various factors such as urbanization, especially in developing economies such as India, Russia, Brazil, and China, increase in demand of convenient products due to the time constraint. Growing meat consumption across the globe has led the manufacturers towards more enhanced packaging solutions in order to maintain freshness and hygiene of the products. For instance, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), per capita meat consumption worldwide is 34.4 kilograms in 2019 and is projected to increase to 34.9 kilograms by 2024. There is a strong demand for products, such as packaged meat, mainly because most consumers around the world prefer ready-to-serve food convenience. For example, in 2017, according to the US Department of Agriculture and Economic Research, the most consumed meat type in the US was broiler chicken, which was about 91 pounds per capita. This is expected to rise to 94.3 pounds per capita by 2028. According to the American Institute for Packaging and the Environment, around 68% of the country’s meat was packed in 2017. Moreover, the that usage of environmentally sustainable packaging strategies is one of the key factors impacting the meat packaging industry. This is partly attributed to the growing environmental issues that have caused producers to concentrate on the usage of these packaging materials. For example, various supermarket stores, such as Poiesz, EkoPlaza, etc., switched completely to Bio4Pack compostable meat trays to organic meat packages. The tray, film, label and absorbent pad are all bio-based and compostable and are indistinguishable from traditional meat packaging.

The regional analysis of global Processed Meat Packaging market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to account for the majority of the market share owing to a steady rise in R&D spending to include creative packaging techniques. For example, in 2017, food scientists at Oregon State University developed a water-resistant and antimicrobial edible film (made from two naturally occurring fibers) that can extend the shelf life of food with wet surfaces, such as meat. This film may replace non-biodegradable waxed paper or other synthetic polymers currently used in meat packaging.

Major market player included in this report are:

Sealed Air Corporation

Berry Global Inc.

Crown Holdings Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

Winpak Ltd.

Amcor Limited

Smurfit Kappa Group

WestRock Company

Viscofan Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP)

Vacuum Skin Packaging (VSP)

Vacuum Thermoformed Packaging (VTP)

Others

By Application:

Beef

Pork

Poultry

Seafood

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Processed Meat Packaging Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Processed Meat Packaging Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Processed Meat Packaging market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Processed Meat Packaging Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Processed Meat Packaging Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Processed Meat Packaging market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

