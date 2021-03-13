Global Passenger Display System Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021 – Alstom SA, Cubic Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Indra Sistemas, S.A., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Passenger Display System Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Passenger Display System Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Alstom SA, Cubic Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Indra Sistemas, S.A., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited, Teleste Oyj, Thales Group, Toshiba Corporation, Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

Global Passenger Display System Market is valued at approximately USD 6.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The passenger display system is defined as an automated system that primarily used for providing information to users about the nature and state of public transport services through visual information. These systems are most frequently used to pursue the details and provide information, such as entertainment, news broadcasts, scheduling, and emergency communication services to commuters. It further helps the passengers in getting significant information concerning the status of several modes of transportation, including buses, trains, and airplanes. With the introduction of passenger display systems, a user can get all the information through online sources about the transportation services. This approach will help the transport service providers to have a viable advantage over other service providers. Therefore, these factors are anticipated to accelerate market growth around the world. Furthermore, the rising investment in transportation facilities in developed & developing nations, along with the increasing usage of display systems to provide real-time visual information for passengers at onboard vehicles are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2017, Gatwick Airport Limited’s plan was announced in the United Kingdom to extend Pier 6 in North Terminal with a budget of USD 205 million (£180) to accommodate additional stands for the A380 aircraft. Similarly, in 2016, Austria’s federal government has approved the Austrian Federal Railways infrastructure investment plan for the period of 2017-2022, that undertakes to spend around USD 17 billion or €15.2 billion on the rail infrastructure over the next five years. Therefore, these ongoing investment in aviation and railway sector has led to a rise in the utility for a passenger display system. Although, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has been ravaging numerous countries across the globe, due to which the overall automotive industry is adversely impacting. While, the capital investments are high in the sector before the COVID-19 crisis, and presently, they are expected to be postponed or put on for at least a year. Therefore, this factor is negatively influencing the demand for passenger display systems in the recent year. However, the high cost of the passenger display system is one of the major factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Passenger Display System market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising government initiatives to digitalize public transportation facilities and the presence of a significant number of manufacturers in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing commercial investment in deploying advanced technology in transportation infrastructure and the large presence of passengers traveling through public transport would create lucrative growth prospects for the Passenger Display System market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Alstom SA

Cubic Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Indra Sistemas, S.A.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Siemens AG

Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited

Teleste Oyj

Thales Group

Toshiba Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Display Type:

LCD Display

LED Display

Others

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Mode of Transportation:

Roadways

Railways

Airways

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Passenger Display System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Passenger Display System Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Passenger Display System Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Passenger Display System market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Passenger Display System Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Passenger Display System Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Passenger Display System market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

