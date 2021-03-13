Global Pad-mounted switchgear Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021 – Eaton, Hubbell, G&W Electric, S&C Electric, Federal Pacific, ABB, Powell

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Pad-mounted switchgear Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Pad-mounted switchgear Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Global Pad-mounted switchgear Market is valued approximately USD 5.5 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.40% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The pad-mounted switchgear is designed to meet the requirements of isolation and switching of electrical distribution system coupled with pre-engineered switching configurations. The pad-mounted switchgear is designed as per the standards of The International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). The standards cover multiple situations such as loop feed, manual primary-selector switching and radial feed to be followed while using it. Also, such switchgear offers enhanced security to switches and fuses components from various environmental hazards. Many factories and raw material supply got hampered due to the global pandemic of COVID-19, as government across various economies announced lockdown to restrict spread of coronavirus and avoiding social gathering. Thus, it will adversely affect the production of pad-mounted switchgear. The market is expected to drive over the forthcoming period due to the presence of favorable government initiatives regarding transmission and distribution network across the globe. For instance: on 2014, Government of India announced Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) which is focused towards strengthening of sub-transmission and distribution networks in the urban areas, IT enablement of distribution sector and strengthening of distribution network and Metering of distribution transformers / feeders / consumers in the urban area. Similarly, in 2016, Energy information Administration, United states made over 7,300 power plants, nearly 160,000 miles of high-voltage power lines, and millions of miles of low-voltage power lines and distribution transformers, connecting 145 million customers throughout the country. However, high installation cost associated with pad-mounted switchgears is expected to hamper the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Pad-mounted switchgear Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing development in transmission and distribution Infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as presence of favorable government initiatives regarding transmission and distribution of network would create lucrative growth prospects for the Pad-mounted switchgear Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Eaton

Hubbell

G&W Electric

S&C Electric

Federal Pacific

ABB

Powell

Electronic & Electrical Industries Corporation (EEIC)

Trayer Switchgear

TIEPCO

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Air Insulated

Gas Insulated

Solid Insulated

Others

By Application:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

By Standards:

International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC)

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE)

Other standards

By Voltage:

Up to 15kV

15–25 kV

25–38 kV

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Pad-mounted switchgear Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

