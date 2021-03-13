Global Open Banking Market 2021 – BBVA Open Platform Inc., Credit Agricole Group, DemystData Ltd., Figo GmbH, Finastra, FormFree Holdings Corporation, Jack Henry & Associates

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Open Banking Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Open Banking Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies BBVA Open Platform Inc., Credit Agricole Group, DemystData Ltd., Figo GmbH, Finastra, FormFree Holdings Corporation, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., Mambu GmbH, MineralTree Inc., NCR Corporation, Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

(Note: The report can be customized with custom requirements.)

Get The Free Sample Report PDF with Detail TOC & List of [email protected]https://marketresearchport.com/request-sample/60375

Global Open Banking Market is valued at approximately USD 9,045 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 24% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Open banking is a financial service term that considers as a part of financial technology, which allows the transfer of digital data associated with the customer’s bank account. The data is usually exchanged between the banks and third-party organizations. Further, the account has financial information which is primarily used by the third-party providers to develop applications and services, which can then offer to the account holder (i.e. customer). Also, the analysis of this financial data allows to create more personalized and advanced applications aimed at the enhancement of the customer experience associated with financial services. Some of the open banking financial services offered in the market includes banking and capital markets, payments, and digital currencies, etc. Therefore, these factors are anticipated to accelerate market growth around the world. Moreover, the increasing usage of mobile banking services in the developed & developing countries, along with the rising concern towards customer engagement and attending banking customer needs are few other factors responsible for the market growth over the forecast period. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), mobile banking services observed a growth of 92% and 13% in volume and value terms respectively, although the number of registered customers increased to 54% with 251 million in March 2018 from 163 million in -March 2017. Similarly, as per the U.S. Federal Reserve, the digital banking users in the United States have increased from 26% to 51% between 2012 and 2017. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for Open Banking around the world. Recently, the COVID-19 is widely spread throughout the world, thus various regional governments are putting temporary restrictions on the movement of people, goods, and services to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. This is likely to strengthen the usage of open banking financial services due to it provides financial information without visiting banks, and often can reduce operating costs with an increase in customer experience during the renewal process, claims, and other services, Therefore, the market would grow significantly in the forthcoming year. However, data security & privacy concern are the major factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Open Banking market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing adoption of advanced banking technologies, along with the presence of new technology-based vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in the number of banks, along with the high investment in open application programming interface (API) management platform would create lucrative growth prospects for the Open Banking market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

BBVA Open Platform Inc.

Credit Agricole Group

DemystData Ltd.

Figo GmbH

Finastra

FormFree Holdings Corporation

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Mambu GmbH

MineralTree Inc.

NCR Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Financial Services:

Banking & Capital Markets

Payments

Digital Currencies

Value Added Services

By Distribution Channel:

Event Management and Scheduling

Bank Channel

App market

Distributors

Aggregators

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Open Banking Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Browse The [email protected]https://marketresearchport.com/reports/global-open-banking-market-analysis-by-financial-services-banking-capital-markets-payments-digital-currencie/60375

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Open Banking Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Open Banking Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Open Banking market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Open Banking Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Open Banking Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Open Banking market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

About Us:

Market Research Port is one of the best report resellers in the market bringing to you accurate and trustworthy market research reports by reputed publishers. Our trusted publishers have compiled their reports and findings after painstaking research and studies, set up against varied business parameters. Each report is detailed and then vetted for accuracy by industry experts. In each report, you will find deep analysis, risk analysis, market forecasts, emerging trends, different market segments, technological advancement and its impact, and a multitude of economic factors, giving you the most comprehensive market research report. You get many advantages with such comprehensive reports.

Contact Us:

Market Research Port,

Brighton Street, Providence,

Rhode Island – 02929, United States

Contact No: +1 401 433 7610

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://marketresearchport.com/”