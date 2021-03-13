Global Mycotoxin testing Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021 – SGS, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, Eurofins, ALS Als Limited, Neogen, AsureQquality

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Mycotoxin testing Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Mycotoxin testing Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies SGS, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, Eurofins, ALS Als Limited, Neogen, AsureQquality, Microbac, Romer Labs, Mérieux Nutrisciences, Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more



Global Mycotoxin testing Market is valued approximately USD 910.34 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Mycotoxin is referred to secondary metabolites of molds which foul the crops & flora. Mycotoxin has the abilities of causing infection to each humans & animals. They are poisonous chemical merchandise which might be made through the fungi that colonize the grains. Many species can produce the same mycotoxins, but numerous styles of mycotoxin may be produced through single species. The global rise in population across the globe and escalating demand for food is propelling the demand for mycotoxin test to avoid the consumption of contaminated food. According to the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization) of the UN (United Nations), approximately 25% of food that are produced in the world consist of mycotoxins, are secondary mold metabolites and are toxic by nature. Approximately there are 400 known categories of mycotoxins which are of different compound classes, among them 25 are common due to their happening. In addition, growth in international trade and strict government norms regarding mycotoxins testing is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. However, lack of food control systems, technology, infrastructure, and resources in developing countries is hampering the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Mycotoxin testing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of stringent government regulation. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as growth in consumer awareness and consumer population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Mycotoxin testing Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

SGS

Bureau Veritas

Intertek

Eurofins

ALS Als Limited

Neogen

AsureQquality

Microbac

Romer Labs

Mérieux Nutrisciences

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Sample offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Sample:

Food

Feed

By Technology:

Chromatography & Spectroscopy

Immunoassay-Based

By Type:

Aflatoxins

Ochratoxins

Fumonisins

Deoxynivalenol

Trichothecenes

Zearalenone

Patulin

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Mycotoxin testing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Mycotoxin testing Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Mycotoxin testing Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Mycotoxin testing market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Mycotoxin testing Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Mycotoxin testing Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Mycotoxin testing market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

