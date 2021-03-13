Global Microdisplay Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021 – Sony, Seiko Epson, Emagin Corporation, Kopin Corporation, Olightek Opto-Electronic Technology, Himax Technologies, Holoeye Photonics

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Microdisplay Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Microdisplay Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Global Microdisplay Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Top Companies: Sony, Seiko Epson, Emagin Corporation, Kopin Corporation, Olightek Opto-Electronic Technology, Himax Technologies, Holoeye Photonics, Wisechip Semiconductor, Raystar Optronics, Winstar Display

Global Microdisplay Market is valued approximately USD 510.8 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 39.4 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Microdisplay is a compact size display with less than a quarter inch diagonal that has user-configurable technology, high resolution, and high pixel density that is widely used in smart watches, smart bands, and smart glasses. Liquid Crystal Display (LCD), Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) and Digital Light Processing (DLP) are widely used in microdisplay technologies, that provides super extended graphics array (SEGA) resolution for better angle viewing and enhanced brightness. Microdisplay are used for wide range of applications in military & defence, for real time monitoring and faster performance. The global Microdisplay is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as employees are asked to work from home and organizations are temporary shutdown. Which results the disruption of manufacturing operations and supply chain. The increasing demand for microdisplays used in wearable devices, evolving microdisplays in terms of size and technologies, increasing demand for AR devices in healthcare applications, surging adoption of HMD in different industries and growing demand for OLED microdisplays are factors responsible for the growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 28th May 2018, Sony launched 0.5-type OLED Microdisplay with Top-of-Class UXGA Resolution. It is smallest pixel pitch of 6.3μm and miniaturization technology, enabling a resolution 1.6x higher than the its previous model. However, saturation of markets for digital cameras and projectors and trade restrictions imposed by US on China is the major factor restraining the growth of global Microdisplay market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Microdisplay Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid industrialization, as well as the presence of a large number of OEMs and consumers in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Sony

Seiko Epson

Emagin Corporation

Kopin Corporation

Olightek Opto-Electronic Technology

Himax Technologies

Holoeye Photonics

Wisechip Semiconductor

Raystar Optronics

Winstar Display

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Near-to-Eye (NTE) Devices

Head-Up Displays (HUD)

Projectors

Others

Technology:

Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

Liquid Crystal On Silicon (LCoS)

Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED)

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

By Resolution:

Lower than HD

HD

FHD

Higher than FHD

By Brightness:

Less than 500 Nits

500 to 1,000 Nits

More than 1,000 Nits

By Industry:

Consumer

Industrial & Enterprise

Automotive

Military, Defense, and Aerospace

Sports & Entertainment

Retail & Hospitality

Medical

Education

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Microdisplay Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Microdisplay Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Microdisplay Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Microdisplay market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Microdisplay Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Microdisplay Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Microdisplay market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

