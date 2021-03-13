Global Metal Recycling Market In Depth Research with Statistics, Facts and Figures 2021-2026 – ArcelorMittal, Nucor Corporation, Commercial Metals Company, SIMS Metal Management Limited, Aurubis AG

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Metal Recycling Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Metal Recycling Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies ArcelorMittal, Nucor Corporation, Commercial Metals Company, SIMS Metal Management Limited, Aurubis AG, European Metal Recycling Limited, Tata Steel, Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd., OmniSource Corporation, Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

Global Metal Recycling Market is valued approximately USD 52.10 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.14% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Metal recycling is a system to recycle the used metals. It has a wide range of application in solving energy crises globally but also have varied number of applications in different end-use industries. Recycled metallic is also used in the manufacturing of green energy. The application of recycled metallic in exceptional sectors of enterprise have not directly affected the worldwide marketplace in a high-quality way. Whereas, the global pandemic of COVID-19 inversely affected the growth of market due to the announcement of lockdown in various economies which leads to the shut-down manufacturing units and factories coupled with attendance of employees in workplace to follow social distancing. The market is majorly anticipated to grow in forthcoming period due to the global rise in demand and production of green energy. For instance: as per Statista, Energy & Environmental services, the global renewable energy market was USD 927 billion in 2017 which is expected to grow with USD 1512.3 billion till 2025. In addition, stringent norms regarding recycle of metal by government across the globe is propelling the market growth. However, unorganized metal waste collection in developing economies is the factor hampering the market growth over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Metal Recycling Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing awareness programs for sustainable waste management practices. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such presence of stringent government norms regarding green energy

would create lucrative growth prospects for the Metal Recycling Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

ArcelorMittal

Nucor Corporation

Commercial Metals Company

SIMS Metal Management Limited

Aurubis AG

European Metal Recycling Limited

Tata Steel

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd.

OmniSource Corporation

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Metal Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Metal Type:

Ferrous Metal

Non-ferrous Metal

By End-User Industries:

Building & Construction

Packaging

Automotive

Industrial Machinery

Electronics & Electrical Equipment

Shipbuilding

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Metal Recycling Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Metal Recycling Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Metal Recycling Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Metal Recycling market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Metal Recycling Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Metal Recycling Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Metal Recycling market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

