Global Meat Substitutes Market 2021 – Archer Daniels Midland Company, Dupont, Roquette Frères, Kerry, Ingredion, Axiom Foods, Sotexpro S.A

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Meat Substitutes Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Meat Substitutes Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Archer Daniels Midland Company, Dupont, Roquette Frères, Kerry, Ingredion, Axiom Foods, Sotexpro S.A, Wilmar International Limited, Crespel & Deiters, MGP Ingredients, Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

(Note: The report can be customized with custom requirements.)

Get The Free Sample Report PDF with Detail TOC & List of [email protected]https://marketresearchport.com/request-sample/60407

Global Meat Substitutes Market is valued approximately USD 1.60 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.00% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Meat substitutes are meat analogue or meat options inclusive of falafel, soybeans, legumes, In vitro meat, and soy protein, and they look like that they have a look of meat and are also made out ofmade from nutrients which might be determined in meat. These options are used in the form of frozen, refrigerated, and shelf strong meals. The global pandemic crises and the indefinite lockdown across nations are the factor may escalate the demand for meat substitute market over the forecast years. As the consumer are demands for healthy food items, and consumables with longer shelf lives which leads to the strategic initiatives of companies in offering such food through online deliveries channels. Whereas, the market is expected to drive over the forecast years due to the high demand for plant-based proteins from vegan population. The rising fitness conscious population and a significant shift of vegan protein diet from consuming meat products and it contain gluten, soya or dairy which is efficient in consumption, avoids bloating in stomach. For instance: According to the study of Kerry Group Plc (Tralee, Ireland), the global production of plant protein products in 2018 was 8541.2 tonnes and expected to grow up to 10555 tonnes till 2023. Also, the global sale for plant protein product in 2018 accounts for USD 36556.98 Million in 2018 and expected to grow till 2023 with USD 46495.20 Million. In addition, increasing investment in plant-based protein ingredients and rise in inclination of pea protein ingredients is the factor propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. However, allergies concerns among consumer for soy and wheat products is hampering the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Meat Substitutes Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising adoption of plant-based protein in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing government initiatives regarding promotion of meat substitutes would create lucrative growth prospects for the Meat Substitutes Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Dupont

Roquette Frères

Kerry

Ingredion

Axiom Foods

Sotexpro S.A

Wilmar International Limited

Crespel & Deiters

MGP Ingredients

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Tofu

Tempeh

Seitan

Quorn

Other Products

By Source:

Soy Protein

Wheat Protein

Pea Protein

Other Sources

By Type:

Concentrates

Isolates

Textured

By Form:

Solid

Liquid

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Meat Substitutes Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Browse The [email protected]https://marketresearchport.com/reports/global-meat-substitutes-market-analysis-with-covid-19-impact-by-product-tofu-tempeh-seitan-quorn-and-other-p/60407

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Meat Substitutes Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Meat Substitutes Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Meat Substitutes market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Meat Substitutes Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Meat Substitutes Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Meat Substitutes market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

About Us:

Market Research Port is one of the best report resellers in the market bringing to you accurate and trustworthy market research reports by reputed publishers. Our trusted publishers have compiled their reports and findings after painstaking research and studies, set up against varied business parameters. Each report is detailed and then vetted for accuracy by industry experts. In each report, you will find deep analysis, risk analysis, market forecasts, emerging trends, different market segments, technological advancement and its impact, and a multitude of economic factors, giving you the most comprehensive market research report. You get many advantages with such comprehensive reports.

Contact Us:

Market Research Port,

Brighton Street, Providence,

Rhode Island – 02929, United States

Contact No: +1 401 433 7610

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://marketresearchport.com/”