Global Maritime Satellite Communication Market 2021 – Inmarsat, Iridium Communications, Thuraya , Hughes Network Systems, KVH Industries, Viasat, Speedcast

Market Research Port published a new study on the Maritime Satellite Communication Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Maritime Satellite Communication Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Inmarsat, Iridium Communications, Thuraya , Hughes Network Systems, KVH Industries, Viasat, Speedcast, ST Engineering, NSSL Global, Marlink Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

Global Maritime Satellite Communication Market is valued approximately USD 2.21 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.72 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Maritime Satellite communication denotes a communication channel operating through satellites which relays and amplifies radio telecommunication signals using transponder. The key features served by maritime communications are Wifi, Voice Calling, internet and emails. Further these systems enable two-way communication for users in remote locations such as between ships and coast stations and also offer distress signaling, PINs, and GPS based solutions. The major benefits offered by these systems namely, monitoring of ships, cargo and vessels and also their security and surveillance creates a potential demand for these systems in the Maritime business. The boost in the Maritime business owing to the increasing trade through sea routes and recreational activities such as cruises necessitate a strong telecommunication system in these ships driving the market growth. According to the UNCTAD Maritime Transport outlook 2018, maritime trade expanded by 4% in 2017. Moreover, escalating need for enriched data communication to improve operation efficiency, on-board security and surveillance, and employee/passenger welfare in the maritime industry is driving the market. Further, the established players, such as, Intelsat, , ViaSat, Inmarsat, Eutelsat, SES and Telesat, has been active in driving the satellite capacity supply with ongoing deployment of high-throughput satellite (HTS) systems which is projected to be around 15 times more over maritime regions, over the next three years. For Instance: In July 2020, Elbit systems was awarded a contract to supply and integrate intelligence suites onboard vessels of the navy of a country in Southeast Asia. The contract is valued at approximately USD 53 million and includes supply for NATTACS naval tactical communication intelligence systems. Thus, increased technological advancements and less expensive technology solutions fuel the market growth. However, lack of awareness about advanced maritime satellite services impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, increased demand for broadband connections and VSAT connectivity presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Maritime Satellite Communication market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the well-established marine trade and increasing penetration of marine tourism, water sports and fishing. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising adoption of VSAT technologies in merchant and cruise ships along with large scale modernization of legacy systems would create lucrative growth prospects for the Maritime Satellite Communication market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Inmarsat

Iridium Communications

Thuraya

Hughes Network Systems

KVH Industries

Viasat

Speedcast

ST Engineering

NSSL Global

Marlink

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

VSAT

MSS

By Service:

Tracking and Monitoring

Voice

Video

Data

By End User:

Merchant Shipping

Offshore

Government

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Maritime Satellite Communication Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Maritime Satellite Communication Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Maritime Satellite Communication Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Maritime Satellite Communication market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Maritime Satellite Communication Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Maritime Satellite Communication Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Maritime Satellite Communication market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

