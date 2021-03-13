Global Lost and Found Software Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021 – FindMyLost, Foundrop , Lostings , Have It Back , Bee Factory , tracNcare Inc , 24/7 Software

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Lost and Found Software Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Lost and Found Software Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Global Lost and Found Software Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Lost and Found Software is a digital aid provided to businesses dealing with large customer visits such as hotels and tourism to identify, track, store and return missing property to the rightful owner. This software helps to enhance the customer experience and loyalty as when costumers lose certain belongings during their visits in places such as tourists places, hotels, local government buildings and others. The ease of return of the lost item integrates a positive feedback in customers building their loyalty and indirectly profiting the software user. The growing trend of travel among the population has crowded the tourist places and hotels burdening these businesses with cases of Lost and found items. The growing burden and complexity of return necessitates the adoption of Lost and Found Software driving the market growth. As per Company sources, on an average 1.24 number of items are lost per person per year and with the average cost of a single item amounting to USD 220.15. Moreover, the growing number of airports and increasing number of air passengers results in rise in lost item cases thus driving the market growth. As per Airports Council International, there were more than 2500 airports in more than 180 countries across the globe as of 2018 and also the total number of passengers increased to 8.8 billion in the same year with a year on year increase of 6.4%. As per the Indira Gandhi international Airport (IGI) in New Delhi, India, 10,000 items are were lost in 2017 with Cellphones and Liquor comprising major share in the lost items. While the Dubai airport which is among the top 3 busiest airports in the world reported more than 100 thousand lost items in the same year. Further, As per Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) the IGI adopted new software for lost and found items scrapping off the old manual procedure. However, high installation costs and lack of awareness impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Lost and Found Software market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of technology in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising population and growing air industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Lost and Found Software market across Asia-Pacific region.

