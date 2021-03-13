Global Inorganic Pigments Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021 – Venator, The Chemours Company, Tronox Limited, LANXESS, Kronos Worldwide, Inc., Cathay Industries
“
Market Research Port published a new study on the Inorganic Pigments Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.
Global Inorganic Pigments Market Research Report 2021-2027:
(Note: The report can be customized with custom requirements.)
Get The Free Sample Report PDF with Detail TOC & List of [email protected]https://marketresearchport.com/request-sample/60370
Global Inorganic Pigments Market is valued approximately USD 22 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.10% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Inorganic pigments have wide range of application in paints & coatings, printing inks, personal care products, plastics and construction materials. It contains electrons that helps in attaining different energy levels while it is exposed to light, it has ability to reflect or absorb light of specific wavelength which results in enhancement of color appearance efficiency along with make products look more appealing. The global pandemic of COVID-19 adversely affected the global inorganic pigments market due to the announcement of lockdown in various economies. Lockdown in economies severely affected the production process in manufacturing units of various end-use industries and supply of essential raw materials. The market is expected to drive over the forecast years due to the rapid growth in construction activity across the globe supported by enhancement in urbanization & industrialization. In construction activity, the inorganic pigments are used in paints, coatings, and construction materials to offer attractive and appealing look to the buildings, doors and windows etc. For instance: as per the National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency, the construction industry in India is expected to increase with 5.6% during 2016-20 as compared to 2.9% during 2011-2015. Similarly, construction sector in Germany increased to over USD 571.51 billion in 2016 with 36.4% from over USD 427.84 billion in 2010. In addition, growing significance of aesthetics in packaging industry is the factor propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. However, presence of stringent regulations to cadmium and chromium-based pigments are the factor hampering the market growth.
The regional analysis of global Inorganic Pigments Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth in packaging, painting & coating industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such rapid growth in industrialization and construction activity would create lucrative growth prospects for the Inorganic Pigments Market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Venator
The Chemours Company
Tronox Limited
LANXESS
Kronos Worldwide, Inc.
Cathay Industries
Clariant
Ferro Corporation
Heubach GmbH
Lomon Billions
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Pigment Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Pigment Type:
Titanium Dioxide
Iron Oxide
Carbon Black
Others
By Application:
Paints & Coatings
Plastics
Inks
Others
By End-use sector:
Building & Construction
Automotive
Packaging
Paper & Printing
Textile
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Inorganic Pigments Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Browse The [email protected]https://marketresearchport.com/reports/global-inorganic-pigments-market-analysis-with-covid-19-impact-by-pigment-type-titanium-dioxide-iron-oxide-c/60370
Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:
Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Inorganic Pigments Market.
Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Inorganic Pigments Market.
Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Inorganic Pigments market share 2020.
Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Inorganic Pigments Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.
Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.
Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.
Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.
Chapter 12: to show Inorganic Pigments Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.
Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Inorganic Pigments market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.
About Us:
Market Research Port is one of the best report resellers in the market bringing to you accurate and trustworthy market research reports by reputed publishers. Our trusted publishers have compiled their reports and findings after painstaking research and studies, set up against varied business parameters. Each report is detailed and then vetted for accuracy by industry experts. In each report, you will find deep analysis, risk analysis, market forecasts, emerging trends, different market segments, technological advancement and its impact, and a multitude of economic factors, giving you the most comprehensive market research report. You get many advantages with such comprehensive reports.
Contact Us:
Market Research Port,
Brighton Street, Providence,
Rhode Island – 02929, United States
Contact No: +1 401 433 7610
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://marketresearchport.com/”