Global Image Recognition in Retail Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021 – IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Microsoft Corporation, Trax Retail, Honeywell International, Hitachi
“
Market Research Port published a new study on the Image Recognition in Retail Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.
Global Image Recognition in Retail Market Research Report 2021-2027:
Global Image Recognition in Retail Market is valued approximately at USD 1.14 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.80% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Image recognition is the process of analyzing an input image and predicting its category. The implementation of Image recognition in the retail stores improves in store execution and brand visibility and benefits the retail stores by increasing sales growth, increasing market share of the brand and improve customer engagement with the brand. Thus, the growing market competition across the globe has led to the adoption of different strategies to increase sales which includes image recognition. As in March 2020, Trax company Singapore acquired survey.com. The acquisition combined the technologies of both the companies providing to the requirement of the emerging CPG market and grocery retailers. Also, in August 2019, AWS upgraded the Amazon Rekognition to deliver higher accuracy of gender identification and emotion detection. Thus, aiding the market growth. Further, the need to increase shelf availability, enhance customer experience and maximize Return on Investment drives the market growth. As the use of Image recognition in the store aids in eliminating errors in audits and finding out of stock products which increases availability of the products. However, high risk of customer data thefts impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, growing adoption of cloud-based image recognition solutions present a lucrative opportunity for the market.
The regional analysis of global Image Recognition in Retail market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the progressive nature of retail stores in the region owing to the adoption of AI, ML and cloud services. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Image Recognition in Retail market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
IBM Corporation
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Google
Microsoft Corporation
Trax Retail
Honeywell International
Hitachi
LTU Technologies
NEC Corporation
Qualcomm Incorporated
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Technology:
Code Recognition
Digital Image Processing
Facial Recognition
Object Recognition
Others
By Component:
Software
Services
By Application:
Visual Product Search
Security Surveillance
Vision Analytics
Marketing and Advertising
Others
By Deployment Type:
On-Premises
Cloud
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Image Recognition in Retail Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:
Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Image Recognition in Retail Market.
Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Image Recognition in Retail Market.
Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Image Recognition in Retail market share 2020.
Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Image Recognition in Retail Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.
Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.
Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.
Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.
Chapter 12: to show Image Recognition in Retail Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.
Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Image Recognition in Retail market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.
