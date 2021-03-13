Global Image Recognition in Retail Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021 – IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Microsoft Corporation, Trax Retail, Honeywell International, Hitachi

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Image Recognition in Retail Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Image Recognition in Retail Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Microsoft Corporation, Trax Retail, Honeywell International, Hitachi, LTU Technologies, NEC Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

(Note: The report can be customized with custom requirements.)

Get The Free Sample Report PDF with Detail TOC & List of [email protected]https://marketresearchport.com/request-sample/60384

Global Image Recognition in Retail Market is valued approximately at USD 1.14 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.80% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Image recognition is the process of analyzing an input image and predicting its category. The implementation of Image recognition in the retail stores improves in store execution and brand visibility and benefits the retail stores by increasing sales growth, increasing market share of the brand and improve customer engagement with the brand. Thus, the growing market competition across the globe has led to the adoption of different strategies to increase sales which includes image recognition. As in March 2020, Trax company Singapore acquired survey.com. The acquisition combined the technologies of both the companies providing to the requirement of the emerging CPG market and grocery retailers. Also, in August 2019, AWS upgraded the Amazon Rekognition to deliver higher accuracy of gender identification and emotion detection. Thus, aiding the market growth. Further, the need to increase shelf availability, enhance customer experience and maximize Return on Investment drives the market growth. As the use of Image recognition in the store aids in eliminating errors in audits and finding out of stock products which increases availability of the products. However, high risk of customer data thefts impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, growing adoption of cloud-based image recognition solutions present a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Image Recognition in Retail market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the progressive nature of retail stores in the region owing to the adoption of AI, ML and cloud services. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Image Recognition in Retail market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

IBM Corporation

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Google

Microsoft Corporation

Trax Retail

Honeywell International

Hitachi

LTU Technologies

NEC Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Code Recognition

Digital Image Processing

Facial Recognition

Object Recognition

Others

By Component:

Software

Services

By Application:

Visual Product Search

Security Surveillance

Vision Analytics

Marketing and Advertising

Others

By Deployment Type:

On-Premises

Cloud

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Image Recognition in Retail Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Browse The [email protected]https://marketresearchport.com/reports/global-image-recognition-in-retail-market-analysis-by-technology-code-recognition-digital-image-processing-c/60384

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Image Recognition in Retail Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Image Recognition in Retail Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Image Recognition in Retail market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Image Recognition in Retail Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Image Recognition in Retail Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Image Recognition in Retail market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

About Us:

Market Research Port is one of the best report resellers in the market bringing to you accurate and trustworthy market research reports by reputed publishers. Our trusted publishers have compiled their reports and findings after painstaking research and studies, set up against varied business parameters. Each report is detailed and then vetted for accuracy by industry experts. In each report, you will find deep analysis, risk analysis, market forecasts, emerging trends, different market segments, technological advancement and its impact, and a multitude of economic factors, giving you the most comprehensive market research report. You get many advantages with such comprehensive reports.

Contact Us:

Market Research Port,

Brighton Street, Providence,

Rhode Island – 02929, United States

Contact No: +1 401 433 7610

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://marketresearchport.com/”