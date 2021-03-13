Global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021 – Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck , Horizon Discovery , Genscript , Sangamo Therapeutics , Lonza , Editas Medicine

“

Global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027

Global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market is valued approximately USD 4.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.00 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Genome Engineering technique is used for deletion, insertion and modification of genome of a microorganism. The genome editing/genome engineering plays an integral role in modern day biology and is widely used in biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industry to alter the genome of microorganism to perform process such as fermentation which yield desired products. Also, this approach is majorly used for understanding DNA in cells of organism to have a better understanding of their biology, to treat infectious and autoimmune diseases. Availability of government funding and growth in the number of genomics projects are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. For Instance: in 2017, in Canada, as per the University of Guelph, University of Genome Canada Bioinformatics and Computational Biology along with other eligible sources provide funding of $12 million for different genomics-based research projects. Similarly, according the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development Organization, in 2017, government of Japan has introduced various initiatives such as Tohoku Medical Megabank project, Platform Program for promotion of Genome Medicine etc., these projects are inclined to provide research infrastructure. Such government initiatives would increase the need for genome editing and genome engineering. Also, the key players of global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, innovation, technological advancements, investment, funding and others. However, high equipment cost is the major factor restraining the growth of global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share as the region is one of the most significant markets for development of gene therapy in the US, the the rising prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer, increasing use of genetically modified crops, and the availability of research grants and funding. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck

Horizon Discovery

Genscript

Sangamo Therapeutics

Lonza

Editas Medicine

Crispr Therapeutics

Eurofins Scientific

Precision Biosciences

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

CRISPR

TALEN

ZFN

ANTISENSE

Other technologies

By Product and Services:

Reagents and Consumables

Software & systems

Services

By Application:

Cell line Engineering

Genetic Engineering

Diagnostics Applications

Drug discovery and development

Others

By End-user:

Pharmaceuticals Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Government research institutes

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Genome Editing/Genome Engineering market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Genome Editing/Genome Engineering market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

